2010 GMC Acadia

111,500 KM

Details Description

$12,499

+ tax & licensing
$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

Famous Motors

204-222-1400

2010 GMC Acadia

2010 GMC Acadia

SLE1

2010 GMC Acadia

SLE1

Location

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

111,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9310267
  VIN: 1GKLVKED0AJ265376

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Mileage 111,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $174.27 bi-weekly over 48 months at 6.99% OAC.

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Carfax Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400 or Cell: Call/Text (204) 807-1044

Famous Motors

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

