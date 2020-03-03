2010 GMC Sierra 1500...

- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Spare tire lock
- Intermittent windshield wiper system w/demand-type washer
- Deluxe roof console
- Automatic halogen headlamps w/flash-to-pass feature
- Safety
- Fog Lamps
- Child safety rear door locks
- Brake/transmission shift interlock
- Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
- Rear seat rear facing child restraint provisions
- StabiliTrak electronic stability control system w/Proactive Roll Avoidance
- Dual front airbags w/front passenger sensing system
- Airbag system -inc: head curtain airbags for first & second row outboard seating positions w/rollover sensor
- 3-point safety belts in all seating positions -inc: outboard front pretensioners
- Comfort
- Dual-zone Climate Control
- Power Options
- Pwr steering
- Accessory pwr outlets
- Suspension
- Multi-leaf spring rear suspension
- Independent front suspension w/coil springs
- Trim
- Body-colour body-side mouldings
- Moulded plastic grille w/chrome surround
- Windows
- Solar-Ray tinted glass
- Deep tinted glass -inc: rear doors & rear window
- Security
- Electronic immobilizer theft deterrent system
- Exterior
- Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
- Seating
- Rear split-folding stadium style bench seat
- Additional Features
- Front stabilizer bar
- 4-wheel drive
- 145-amp generator
- Black air dam
- Side-guard door beams
- 3.42 axle ratio
- Chrome rear bumper w/step pad
- High-capacity air cleaner
- 3175 kg (7000 lb) GVWR
- Fleetside body
- Chrome front bumper w/body-colour top cap
- Dual cargo area lamps
- Convenience pkg comfort & decor
- Leather-wrapped tilt sport steering wheel
- Colour-keyed soft vinyl door trim panels w/map pockets
- Dual padded sunshades w/illuminated visor mirrors
- Rear seat child safety seat top tether anchor (LATCH)
- 5.3L SFI FLEX-FUEL V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE
- Steering wheel mounted audio system controls
- AutoTrac electronic transfer case w/rotary dial controls
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/soft vinyl trim
- Bluetooth hands-free system
- 5'8" pickup box
- Lighting -inc: dome w/map reading lamps, illuminated entry, backlit IP switches
- Warning buzzers, key-in-ignition, headlamp-on
- Tools, mechanical jack & wheel wrench
- Instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, odometer w/trip meter, fuel level, engine temp, volt meter, oil pressure
- Handling/trailering chassis equipment -inc: HD rear monotube shock absorbers
- XM satellite radio -inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes 3 free trial months beyond which service fees apply*
- Pwr windows -inc: front express-down, backlit switches, lockout feature
- 5.3L SFI flex-fuel V8 (Vortec) engine -inc: variable valve timing (VVT), active fuel management *Capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol*
- HD enhanced cooling pkg -inc: external engine oil cooler, aux external trans cooler, electric cooling fan, HD radiator
- Driver info centre -inc: displays warnings & messages, trip odometer, engine hours, transmission temp, oil life, relearn tire position, remote key relearn, feature setting menus such as language function, compass, exterior temp, (4) menu buttons on the...
- HD trailering special equipment -inc: trailering hitch platform, 2" receiver, 7-wire harness (for park lamps, backup lamps, right turn, left turn, electric brake lead, battery, & ground), independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed co...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.