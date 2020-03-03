Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

  1. 4803198
  2. 4803198
  3. 4803198
  4. 4803198
  5. 4803198
  6. 4803198
  7. 4803198
  8. 4803198
  9. 4803198
  10. 4803198
  11. 4803198
  12. 4803198
  13. 4803198
  14. 4803198
  15. 4803198
  16. 4803198
  17. 4803198
  18. 4803198
  19. 4803198
  20. 4803198
  21. 4803198
  22. 4803198
  23. 4803198
  24. 4803198
  25. 4803198
  26. 4803198
  27. 4803198
  28. 4803198
  29. 4803198
  30. 4803198
  31. 4803198
  32. 4803198
Contact Seller

$18,546

+ taxes & licensing

  • 225,250KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4803198
  • Stock #: 0890
  • VIN: 3GTRKWE38AG114767
Exterior Colour
Pure Silver Metallic (Silver)
Interior Colour
Dark/Light Titanium (833)
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

FRESH UNIT JUST IN 2010 GMC SIERRA 1500 SLT Z71 ALLTERRAIN PKG 4X4 THIS IS ONE NICE LOOKING TRUCK. IT HAS ALL THE GOODIES ON IT THAT YOU WANT 6" LIFT KIT AFTERMARKET 20" FUEL WHEELS 35/12.5/20R FIRESTONE TIRES, RBP GRILL, AFTERMARKET HEAD LIGHT, AFTERMARKET EXHAUST, IRON CROSS BUMPERS FRONT AND BACK. THIS TRUCK HAS A FRESH MB SAFETY AND 200 INSPECTION DONE SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS SWEET TRUCK!!

FREE 1 YEAR WARRANTY FOR ASKING PRICE
ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME APPLY TODAY

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Spare tire lock
  • Intermittent windshield wiper system w/demand-type washer
  • Deluxe roof console
  • Automatic halogen headlamps w/flash-to-pass feature
Safety
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Brake/transmission shift interlock
  • Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
  • Rear seat rear facing child restraint provisions
  • StabiliTrak electronic stability control system w/Proactive Roll Avoidance
  • Dual front airbags w/front passenger sensing system
  • Airbag system -inc: head curtain airbags for first & second row outboard seating positions w/rollover sensor
  • 3-point safety belts in all seating positions -inc: outboard front pretensioners
Comfort
  • Dual-zone Climate Control
Power Options
  • Pwr steering
  • Accessory pwr outlets
Suspension
  • Multi-leaf spring rear suspension
  • Independent front suspension w/coil springs
Trim
  • Body-colour body-side mouldings
  • Moulded plastic grille w/chrome surround
Windows
  • Solar-Ray tinted glass
  • Deep tinted glass -inc: rear doors & rear window
Security
  • Electronic immobilizer theft deterrent system
Exterior
  • Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Seating
  • Rear split-folding stadium style bench seat
Additional Features
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • 4-wheel drive
  • 145-amp generator
  • Black air dam
  • Side-guard door beams
  • 3.42 axle ratio
  • Chrome rear bumper w/step pad
  • High-capacity air cleaner
  • 3175 kg (7000 lb) GVWR
  • Fleetside body
  • Chrome front bumper w/body-colour top cap
  • Dual cargo area lamps
  • Convenience pkg comfort & decor
  • Leather-wrapped tilt sport steering wheel
  • Colour-keyed soft vinyl door trim panels w/map pockets
  • Dual padded sunshades w/illuminated visor mirrors
  • Rear seat child safety seat top tether anchor (LATCH)
  • 5.3L SFI FLEX-FUEL V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE
  • Steering wheel mounted audio system controls
  • AutoTrac electronic transfer case w/rotary dial controls
  • Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/soft vinyl trim
  • Bluetooth hands-free system
  • 5'8" pickup box
  • Lighting -inc: dome w/map reading lamps, illuminated entry, backlit IP switches
  • Warning buzzers, key-in-ignition, headlamp-on
  • Tools, mechanical jack & wheel wrench
  • Instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, odometer w/trip meter, fuel level, engine temp, volt meter, oil pressure
  • Handling/trailering chassis equipment -inc: HD rear monotube shock absorbers
  • XM satellite radio -inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes 3 free trial months beyond which service fees apply*
  • Pwr windows -inc: front express-down, backlit switches, lockout feature
  • 5.3L SFI flex-fuel V8 (Vortec) engine -inc: variable valve timing (VVT), active fuel management *Capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol*
  • HD enhanced cooling pkg -inc: external engine oil cooler, aux external trans cooler, electric cooling fan, HD radiator
  • Driver info centre -inc: displays warnings & messages, trip odometer, engine hours, transmission temp, oil life, relearn tire position, remote key relearn, feature setting menus such as language function, compass, exterior temp, (4) menu buttons on the...
  • HD trailering special equipment -inc: trailering hitch platform, 2" receiver, 7-wire harness (for park lamps, backup lamps, right turn, left turn, electric brake lead, battery, & ground), independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed co...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

2010 GMC Sierra 1500...
 225,250 KM
$18,546 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Patriot Hi...
 177,436 KM
$13,997 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Focus SE
 134,021 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-688-XXXX

(click to show)

204-688-1001

Send A Message