2010 GMC Sierra 1500...

Convenience Cruise Control

Spare tire lock

Intermittent windshield wiper system w/demand-type washer

Deluxe roof console

Automatic halogen headlamps w/flash-to-pass feature Safety Fog Lamps

Child safety rear door locks

Brake/transmission shift interlock

Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags

Rear seat rear facing child restraint provisions

StabiliTrak electronic stability control system w/Proactive Roll Avoidance

Dual front airbags w/front passenger sensing system

Airbag system -inc: head curtain airbags for first & second row outboard seating positions w/rollover sensor

3-point safety belts in all seating positions -inc: outboard front pretensioners Comfort Dual-zone Climate Control Power Options Pwr steering

Accessory pwr outlets Suspension Multi-leaf spring rear suspension

Independent front suspension w/coil springs Trim Body-colour body-side mouldings

Moulded plastic grille w/chrome surround Windows Solar-Ray tinted glass

Deep tinted glass -inc: rear doors & rear window Security Electronic immobilizer theft deterrent system Exterior Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire) Seating Rear split-folding stadium style bench seat

Additional Features Front stabilizer bar

4-wheel drive

145-amp generator

Black air dam

Side-guard door beams

3.42 axle ratio

Chrome rear bumper w/step pad

High-capacity air cleaner

3175 kg (7000 lb) GVWR

Fleetside body

Chrome front bumper w/body-colour top cap

Dual cargo area lamps

Convenience pkg comfort & decor

Leather-wrapped tilt sport steering wheel

Colour-keyed soft vinyl door trim panels w/map pockets

Dual padded sunshades w/illuminated visor mirrors

Rear seat child safety seat top tether anchor (LATCH)

5.3L SFI FLEX-FUEL V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE

Steering wheel mounted audio system controls

AutoTrac electronic transfer case w/rotary dial controls

Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/soft vinyl trim

Bluetooth hands-free system

5'8" pickup box

Lighting -inc: dome w/map reading lamps, illuminated entry, backlit IP switches

Warning buzzers, key-in-ignition, headlamp-on

Tools, mechanical jack & wheel wrench

Instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, odometer w/trip meter, fuel level, engine temp, volt meter, oil pressure

Handling/trailering chassis equipment -inc: HD rear monotube shock absorbers

XM satellite radio -inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes 3 free trial months beyond which service fees apply*

Pwr windows -inc: front express-down, backlit switches, lockout feature

5.3L SFI flex-fuel V8 (Vortec) engine -inc: variable valve timing (VVT), active fuel management *Capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol*

HD enhanced cooling pkg -inc: external engine oil cooler, aux external trans cooler, electric cooling fan, HD radiator

Driver info centre -inc: displays warnings & messages, trip odometer, engine hours, transmission temp, oil life, relearn tire position, remote key relearn, feature setting menus such as language function, compass, exterior temp, (4) menu buttons on the...

HD trailering special equipment -inc: trailering hitch platform, 2" receiver, 7-wire harness (for park lamps, backup lamps, right turn, left turn, electric brake lead, battery, & ground), independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed co...

