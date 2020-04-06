2010 GMC Terrain

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control

Remote Engine Start

External temperature display

Cupholders: Front Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Roof Rails

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Comfort Cargo Area Light

Ambient Lighting Windows Rear Privacy Glass

Additional Features wind deflector

Rear Stabilizer Bar

Front stabilizer bar

Radio data system

Rear door type: Power liftgate

Wheels: Polished Aluminum

speed sensitive volume control

Rearview monitor

Solar-tinted glass

Radio: AM/FM

Parking sensors: rear

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

ABS: 4-wheel

Front airbags: dual

Front seat type: bucket

Front wipers: intermittent

Gauge: tachometer

Multi-function remote: keyless entry

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Steering wheel trim: leather

Front air conditioning: automatic climate control

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Side curtain airbags: front

Auxiliary audio input: USB

In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback

Satellite radio: SiriusXM

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Rear brake type: ventilated disc

Floor mat material: carpet

Floor mats: front

Reading lights: front

Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic

Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating

4WD type: full time

Center differential: mechanical

Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant

Driver seat power adjustments: height

Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Rear shock type: gas

Rear spring type: coil

Rear suspension classification: independent

Rear suspension type: multi-link

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Spare tire size: temporary

Tire type: all season

Rear wiper: intermittent

Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area

Storage: door pockets

Liftgate window: fixed

Front bumper color: body-color

Rear bumper color: body-color

Fuel economy display: MPG

Side mirrors: heated

Moonroof / Sunroof: tilt/slide

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Driver seat: heated

Passenger seat: heated

Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining

In-Dash CD: single disc

Power outlet(s): 12V front

Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close

Rear seatbelts: center 3-point

Driver seat manual adjustments: 2

Front struts: MacPherson

Front suspension type: lower control arms

Center console: front console with armrest and storage

One-touch windows: 2

Subwoofer: 1

Camera system: rearview

Memorized settings: driver seat

Multi-functional information center

Satellite communications: OnStar

Front headrests: 2

Total speakers: 9

Grille color: black

Front air conditioning zones: single

Roof rails color: silver

Skid plate(s)

Driver seat power adjustments: 8

Rear headrests: 2

Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert

Front brake diameter: 12.6

Front brake width: 1.18

Side mirror adjustments: manual folding

Power door locks: anti-lockout

Auxiliary audio input: jack

Rear brake diameter: 11.9

Door handle color: chrome

Rear wiper: with washer

Mirror color: chrome

Rear seat folding

Driver seat power adjustments: lumbar

Grille color: chrome surround

Rear brake width: 0.78

Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control

Premium brand: Pioneer

Axle ratio: 3.53

Window defogger: rear

Power outlet(s): 12V rear

Grille color: chrome accents

Fuel economy display: range

Anti-theft system: theft-deterrent system

Memorized settings: side mirrors

Floor mats: rear

Cupholders: rear

Side curtain airbags: rear

Phone: pre-wired for phone

Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.