2010 GMC Terrain

SLT-2 V6 4x4 - S.Roof, Htd Lthr, Tow Pkg

2010 GMC Terrain

SLT-2 V6 4x4 - S.Roof, Htd Lthr, Tow Pkg

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 196,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4856676
  • Stock #: SCV3894
  • VIN: 2CTFLJEY3A6342402
Exterior Colour
Gray
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
*** LOCAL TRADE! *** AWD LUXURY SLT-2!! *** HEATED LEATHER & SUNROOF!! *** Check out this top of the line 4WD V6 Terrain, fully loaded with every available option and fresh safety......Power SUNROOF......Factory REMOTE START......Black LEATHER Interior w/ Contrast Red Stitching......4-Stage HEATED SEATS......Memory Seats......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......PIONEER PREMIUM AUDIO......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......Multimedia Connections (USB, AUX)......TOW PACKAGE......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......Heated Mirrors......Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror......POWER LIFTGATE......REAR VIEW CAMERA......Full Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......Automatic Transmission w/ Manual Shift Mode......3.0L V6 Engine!......Dual Chrome Exhaust Tips......Roof Rack w/ Cross-Rails......Power Adjustable Seat......Fog Lights......and 18-Inch Alloys!

Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Keys & Fobs and custom fit Mats! Priced to sell at $9,800 with Financing & Extended Warranty Available.

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote Engine Start
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Roof Rails
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Ambient Lighting
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • wind deflector
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Radio data system
  • Rear door type: Power liftgate
  • Wheels: Polished Aluminum
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Rearview monitor
  • Solar-tinted glass
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Parking sensors: rear
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Front wipers: intermittent
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Multi-function remote: keyless entry
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Auxiliary audio input: USB
  • In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Rear brake type: ventilated disc
  • Floor mat material: carpet
  • Floor mats: front
  • Reading lights: front
  • Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • 4WD type: full time
  • Center differential: mechanical
  • Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
  • Driver seat power adjustments: height
  • Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Spare tire size: temporary
  • Tire type: all season
  • Rear wiper: intermittent
  • Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Liftgate window: fixed
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Side mirrors: heated
  • Moonroof / Sunroof: tilt/slide
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Driver seat: heated
  • Passenger seat: heated
  • Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
  • In-Dash CD: single disc
  • Power outlet(s): 12V front
  • Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close
  • Rear seatbelts: center 3-point
  • Driver seat manual adjustments: 2
  • Front struts: MacPherson
  • Front suspension type: lower control arms
  • Center console: front console with armrest and storage
  • One-touch windows: 2
  • Subwoofer: 1
  • Camera system: rearview
  • Memorized settings: driver seat
  • Multi-functional information center
  • Satellite communications: OnStar
  • Front headrests: 2
  • Total speakers: 9
  • Grille color: black
  • Front air conditioning zones: single
  • Roof rails color: silver
  • Skid plate(s)
  • Driver seat power adjustments: 8
  • Rear headrests: 2
  • Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
  • Front brake diameter: 12.6
  • Front brake width: 1.18
  • Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
  • Power door locks: anti-lockout
  • Auxiliary audio input: jack
  • Rear brake diameter: 11.9
  • Door handle color: chrome
  • Rear wiper: with washer
  • Mirror color: chrome
  • Rear seat folding
  • Driver seat power adjustments: lumbar
  • Grille color: chrome surround
  • Rear brake width: 0.78
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
  • Premium brand: Pioneer
  • Axle ratio: 3.53
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Power outlet(s): 12V rear
  • Grille color: chrome accents
  • Fuel economy display: range
  • Anti-theft system: theft-deterrent system
  • Memorized settings: side mirrors
  • Floor mats: rear
  • Cupholders: rear
  • Side curtain airbags: rear
  • Phone: pre-wired for phone
  • Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

