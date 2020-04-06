2010 GMC Terrain

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-414-4143
+ taxes & licensing
*** LOCAL TRADE! *** AWD LUXURY SLT-2!! *** HEATED LEATHER & SUNROOF!! *** Check out this top of the line 4WD V6 Terrain, fully loaded with every available option and fresh safety......Power SUNROOF......Factory REMOTE START......Black LEATHER Interior w/ Contrast Red Stitching......4-Stage HEATED SEATS......Memory Seats......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......PIONEER PREMIUM AUDIO......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......Multimedia Connections (USB, AUX)......TOW PACKAGE......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......Heated Mirrors......Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror......POWER LIFTGATE......REAR VIEW CAMERA......Full Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......Automatic Transmission w/ Manual Shift Mode......3.0L V6 Engine!......Dual Chrome Exhaust Tips......Roof Rack w/ Cross-Rails......Power Adjustable Seat......Fog Lights......and 18-Inch Alloys!
Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Keys & Fobs and custom fit Mats! Priced to sell at $9,800 with Financing & Extended Warranty Available.
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
