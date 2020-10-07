Menu
2010 GMC Terrain

178,864 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

877-884-1415

2010 GMC Terrain

2010 GMC Terrain

SLT-2

2010 GMC Terrain

SLT-2

Location

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

178,864KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5934765
  • Stock #: T20248B
  • VIN: 2CTFLJEY4A6299009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 178,864 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Driver & front passenger dual stage frontal air bags w/passenger sensing system
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Rear intermittent wiper w/washer
Temporary spare tire
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Front Halogen Fog Lights
Front & rear floor mats w/carpeted inserts
Uplevel halogen projector headlamps w/auto lamp control
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Roof mounted antenna
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
rear window defogger
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient lighting on I/P
Leather Steering Wheel
Chrome Grille
Back-Up Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Rear Park Assist
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Non-locking glove box
Charcoal lower rocker mouldings
Tilt & telescopic steering column
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Thermostatically controlled engine block heater
Active electronic all wheel drive
Chrome Roof Rails
Anti-theft alarm system -inc: horn & lamp activation
Driver & front passenger seatback map pockets
Front passenger & rear outboard assist handles
Seat-mounted driver & front passenger thorax side-impact airbags
Front/rear head curtain air bags w/rollover protection
Pwr rear door child security locks w/instrument panel switch
Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
Leather wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls
Pwr rear liftgate w/fixed glass
Driver seat & exterior mirror memory settings
Solar-Ray tinted glass on windshield & front door windows
Compact spare tire w/wheel
Driver info centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info
Pwr windows w/express down all (4) windows
Engine immobilizer vehicle theft deterrent
Brake/transmission interlock
Rear 3-point safety belts in all positions
Body colour fascia w/chrome rear skid plate
Chrome manual folding heated pwr mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cupholders -inc: (2) front centre console, (2) rear centre armrest, (1) bottle holder in each door
Ambient lighting -inc: cupholders, I/P centre stack surround, deep centre console
3.53 axle ratio (REQ: LAF 2.4L Engine)
Stainless steel single exhaust system
1500 lbs/680 kg towing capacity
525 CCA battery w/rundown protection
4-wheel pwr anti-lock disc brakes -inc: panic brake assist, hill start-assist
Soft Ride suspension system
Instrumentation -inc: speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temp, tachometer, outside temp in radio display
120 Amp Generator
Generic Sun/Moonroof
3-speed front windshield wipers w/variable delay, mist & wash
Chrome accents -inc: headlamps, side windows, liftgate
Solar-Ray deep tinted glass -inc: rear door, rear quarter, rear window
(4) 12 volt pwr outlets w/covers -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area
8-way pwr driver seat w/pwr lumbar, 2-way manual front passenger seat
Centre console -inc: armrest, (2) cupholders, concealed storage
Front automatic climate control -inc: air filtration system, rear floor HVAC ducts
Lighting -inc: theatre dimming, front reading, centre-mounted dome, rear cargo area
Multi-Flex rear seating -inc: 20cm sliding, 60/40 split folding w/3-position recline
Dex cool extended life engine coolant
Dingy towable w/all wheels on ground
Bluetooth for phone -inc: cell phone connectivity using vehicle audio system, microphone, voice recognition & controls
Front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors, shoulder belt height adjusters
3.0L DOHC DI VVT V6 ENGINE
Pwr tilt-sliding glass sunroof -inc: express open, wind deflector
Ambient lighting -inc: door handles, door secondary storage
Requires Subscription
3.0L DOHC DI VVT V6 ENGINE -inc: dual tip exhaust 18 x 7 painted aluminum wheels P235/55R18 all-season BSW tires 150 amp generator 615 CCA battery w/rundown protection hydraulic pwr steering 3500 lbs/1588 kgs towing capacity 79.1L (17.4 gal) fu...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

