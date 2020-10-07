2010 GMC Terrain

Driver & front passenger dual stage frontal air bags w/passenger sensing system
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear intermittent wiper w/washer
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Front & rear floor mats w/carpeted inserts
Uplevel halogen projector headlamps w/auto lamp control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Charcoal lower rocker mouldings
Tilt & telescopic steering column
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Thermostatically controlled engine block heater
Active electronic all wheel drive
Anti-theft alarm system -inc: horn & lamp activation
Driver & front passenger seatback map pockets
Front passenger & rear outboard assist handles
Seat-mounted driver & front passenger thorax side-impact airbags
Front/rear head curtain air bags w/rollover protection
Pwr rear door child security locks w/instrument panel switch
Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
Leather wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls
Pwr rear liftgate w/fixed glass
Driver seat & exterior mirror memory settings
Solar-Ray tinted glass on windshield & front door windows
Compact spare tire w/wheel
Driver info centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info
Pwr windows w/express down all (4) windows
Engine immobilizer vehicle theft deterrent
Brake/transmission interlock
Rear 3-point safety belts in all positions
Body colour fascia w/chrome rear skid plate
Chrome manual folding heated pwr mirrors
Cupholders -inc: (2) front centre console, (2) rear centre armrest, (1) bottle holder in each door
Ambient lighting -inc: cupholders, I/P centre stack surround, deep centre console
3.53 axle ratio (REQ: LAF 2.4L Engine)
Stainless steel single exhaust system
1500 lbs/680 kg towing capacity
525 CCA battery w/rundown protection
4-wheel pwr anti-lock disc brakes -inc: panic brake assist, hill start-assist
Soft Ride suspension system
Instrumentation -inc: speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temp, tachometer, outside temp in radio display
3-speed front windshield wipers w/variable delay, mist & wash
Chrome accents -inc: headlamps, side windows, liftgate
Solar-Ray deep tinted glass -inc: rear door, rear quarter, rear window
(4) 12 volt pwr outlets w/covers -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area
8-way pwr driver seat w/pwr lumbar, 2-way manual front passenger seat
Centre console -inc: armrest, (2) cupholders, concealed storage
Front automatic climate control -inc: air filtration system, rear floor HVAC ducts
Lighting -inc: theatre dimming, front reading, centre-mounted dome, rear cargo area
Multi-Flex rear seating -inc: 20cm sliding, 60/40 split folding w/3-position recline
Dex cool extended life engine coolant
Dingy towable w/all wheels on ground
Bluetooth for phone -inc: cell phone connectivity using vehicle audio system, microphone, voice recognition & controls
Front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors, shoulder belt height adjusters
3.0L DOHC DI VVT V6 ENGINE
Pwr tilt-sliding glass sunroof -inc: express open, wind deflector
Ambient lighting -inc: door handles, door secondary storage
3.0L DOHC DI VVT V6 ENGINE -inc: dual tip exhaust 18 x 7 painted aluminum wheels P235/55R18 all-season BSW tires 150 amp generator 615 CCA battery w/rundown protection hydraulic pwr steering 3500 lbs/1588 kgs towing capacity 79.1L (17.4 gal) fu...
