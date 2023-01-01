2010 GMC Yukon XL

$20,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 0 , 8 9 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 9645991

9645991 Stock #: 341898

341898 VIN: 1GKUKHE38AR241898

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 341898

Mileage 170,898 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Tire Pressure Monitor Front Reading Lamps Woodgrain Interior Trim Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Windows Rear Defrost Exterior Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Running Boards/Side Steps Comfort Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.