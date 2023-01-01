Menu
2010 GMC Yukon XL

170,898 KM

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Match Auto Market

2010 GMC Yukon XL

2010 GMC Yukon XL

4WD 4dr 1500

2010 GMC Yukon XL

4WD 4dr 1500

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

170,898KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9645991
  • Stock #: 341898
  • VIN: 1GKUKHE38AR241898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 341898
  • Mileage 170,898 KM

Vehicle Description

High-Value Options:

  • 4x4
  • Bluetooth Audio
  • Pioneer Infotainment System
  • XL
  • Tow Mirrors
  • 9-Passenger
  • Vinyl Floor Liner

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)

Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.

Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858

Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy

Phone Number: (204) 615-6979

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Conventional Spare Tire

