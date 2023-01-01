Menu
High-Value Options:

EX-L
Sunroof
Leather
Heated Seats
1 Owner

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)

Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.

Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858

Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy

2010 Honda Civic

149,578 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda Civic

Sdn EX-L

2010 Honda Civic

Sdn EX-L

Location

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

149,578KM
Used
VIN 2HGFA1F0XAH007718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # 307718
  Mileage 149,578 KM

Vehicle Description

High-Value Options:

  • EX-L
  • Sunroof
  • Leather
  • Heated Seats
  • 1 Owner

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)

Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.

Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858

Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Match Auto Market

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

2010 Honda Civic