2010 Honda Civic

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Exterior Spoiler Powertrain Automatic Transmission Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Power Outlet Windows rear window defogger Safety Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning

Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag 15" lightweight aluminum wheels Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input 5 Spd Automatic Transmission

