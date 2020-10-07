Menu
2010 Honda Civic

67,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,987

+ tax & licensing
$7,987

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2010 Honda Civic

2010 Honda Civic

DX-G *Low Kilometers/Local Trade/One Owner*

2010 Honda Civic

DX-G *Low Kilometers/Local Trade/One Owner*

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Sale Price

$7,987

+ taxes & licensing

67,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5901417
  • Stock #: F3K82C
  • VIN: 2HGFA1F42AH035967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dyno Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Vehicle is being Sold as Traded (As-Is), a Safety Inspection Report Will be provided. Towing Within The Winnipeg Region Complimentary As Needed. The advertised price does not include taxes.

How The Birchwood Wholesale Direct Program Benefits The Consumer.

-One Low Price, No reconditioning Costs.
-Safety Report And Car Fax Provided.
-Perfect For First Time Car Buyers, And Value Hunters
Cruise Control
Power Equipment Group
Power Windows
Power Locks
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!


Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Spoiler
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Power Outlet
rear window defogger
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
15" lightweight aluminum wheels
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
5 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

