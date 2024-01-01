$14,998+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda CR-V
EX Low Mileage | Bluetooth | 2x sets of tires
Location
Birchwood Honda on Regent
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
204-661-6644
$14,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
133,562KM
VIN 5J6RE4H57AL815841
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 133,562 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer permit #9387
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Lock-Up Torque Converter
Pwr rack & pinion steering
MacPherson strut front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Real-Time 4-wheel drive
Drive-by-wire throttle
2.4L DOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control system, lock-up torque converter
5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control system
Interior
Security System
Compass
Map Lights
CENTRE CONSOLE
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Rear seat heater ducts
Remote fuel filler door release
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
Outside temp indicator
Maintenance Minder system
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
digital trip meter
Steering wheel-mounted cruise controls
(3) 12V pwr outlets
Tilt & telescoping steering column
Door-pocket storage bins
Ambient console lighting
Average fuel consumption indicator
Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder
Illuminated cargo compartment
Under seat storage bin
Dual-deck cargo shelf
Dual-zone auto climate control w/air-filtration system
Upper & lower glove compartments
Safety
Side Curtain Airbags
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
Child-proof rear door locks
(3) rear 3-point seat belts
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
Front 3-point height adjustable seat belts -inc: pretensioners
Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
Rear intermittent wiper w/washer
Front & rear splash guards
Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature
Chrome grille inserts
Chrome tailgate garnish
P225/65R17 all-season tires
Privacy-tinted glass
Auto-on/off headlights
17" 5-spoke alloy wheels
Additional Features
Dual-stage
dual-threshold front airbags
