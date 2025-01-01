$12,500+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda CR-V
LX
2010 Honda CR-V
LX
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$12,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
148,604KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5J6RE3H34AL801744
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver[Alabaster Silver Metallic]
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25192
- Mileage 148,604 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
$12,500
+ taxes & licensing
Ride Time
204-272-6161
2010 Honda CR-V