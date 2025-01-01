Menu
2010 Honda CR-V

148,604 KM

Details

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2010 Honda CR-V

LX

12539422

2010 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

Contact Seller

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
148,604KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5J6RE3H34AL801744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver[Alabaster Silver Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25192
  • Mileage 148,604 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Ride Time

204-272-6161

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

