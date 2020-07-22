Menu
2010 Honda CR-V

132,290 KM

Details Description Features

$12,993

+ tax & licensing
$12,993

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2010 Honda CR-V

2010 Honda CR-V

EX AWD,Sunroof, Local Vehicle

2010 Honda CR-V

EX AWD,Sunroof, Local Vehicle

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  • Listing ID: 5386184
  • Stock #: F38XT3
  • VIN: 5J6RE4H57AL805763

$12,993

+ taxes & licensing

132,290KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,290 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All Birchwood Nissan our Used Vehicles include the following:

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Automatic Transmission
Four Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Sunroof
rear window defogger
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
17" 5-spoke alloy wheels
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
5 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

