2010 Honda CR-V

177,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland Inc

204-338-2277

2010 Honda CR-V

2010 Honda CR-V

EX

2010 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

204-338-2277

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

177,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5863566
  • Stock #: 07758
  • VIN: 5J6RE4H55AL801193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polished Metal Metallic (Gray)
  • Interior Colour Black (BK)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 07758
  • Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Honda CR-V EX 4WD with good km's for the year. Dark Grey metallic with cloth interior. Nicely equipped with power drivers seat, keyless entry, power windows and locks, air conditioning, cruise control, tilt wheel, block heater, etc.
CarFax clean with ZERO accidents.
Looks good inside and out.

New Safety.

AT AUTOLAND INC. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLE. WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT VEHICLES. WE PROVIDE A CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH EACH VEHICLE AT NO CHARGE TO THE CUSTOMER.

WARRANTY INCLUDED.
3 MONTH 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES SOLD AT ADVERTISED PRICE. INCLUDES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, STARTER, ALTERNATOR & MORE. PACKAGES WITH UP TO 3 YEARS COVERAGE AVAILABLE AT A VERY REASONABLE PRICE.
( SEE LUBRICO WEBSITE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE DETAILS )

COME AND MAKE YOUR BEST DEAL @ AUTOLAND INC!!!!
GST & PST not incl.
Dealer Permit #9927

Call Ed @ Autoland Inc for appt to view @ 204-338-2277

NEW...TEXT Ed 204-391-2255

Autoland Inc.
1683 Main @ Jefferson ( West Kildonan )
204-338-2277

NOTE:
Autoland has arranged competitive finance rates with EPIC Finance.

www.epicdealersolutions.ca

or go directly to our website

www.autolandcars.ca

to apply for financing.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Side Curtain Airbags
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
Child-proof rear door locks
(3) rear 3-point seat belts
Compass
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Map Lights
CENTRE CONSOLE
Floor mats
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Remote fuel filler door release
Rear intermittent wiper w/washer
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Window Defroster
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
Chrome grille inserts
Rear seat heater ducts
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
MacPherson strut front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Door-pocket storage bins
Under seat storage bin
Upper & lower glove compartments
Outside temp indicator
Front & rear splash guards
Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature
Maintenance Minder system
digital trip meter
Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Real-Time 4-wheel drive
Drive-by-wire throttle
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
(3) 12V pwr outlets
Tilt & telescoping steering column
Ambient console lighting
Average fuel consumption indicator
Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder
Illuminated cargo compartment
Chrome tailgate garnish
Dual-deck cargo shelf
P225/65R17 all-season tires
Privacy-tinted glass
Dual-zone auto climate control w/air-filtration system
Front 3-point height adjustable seat belts -inc: pretensioners
Auto-on/off headlights
17" 5-spoke alloy wheels
2.4L DOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags
5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control system, lock-up torque converter

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Autoland Inc

Autoland Inc

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

204-338-2277

