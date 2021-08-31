2010 Honda CR-V

WOW EXTRA LOW MILEAGE AWD HONDA CRV IS HERE! NICELY LOADED WITH 4CYL ENGINE, AUTOMATIC, AWD, SUNROOF, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, AM/FM/CD, CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, ALLOYS WRAPPED IN GOODYEAR TIRES, RECENT MAINTENANCE COMPLETED (FRONT AND REAR ALL NEW BRAKES, ENGINE OIL AND FILTER), WILL GO HOME WITH A FRESH SAFETY, CLEAN TITLE, WARRANTY AND 2 KEYS!
*****VALUE PRICED AT $14,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power
Cruise Control
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Air filtration
Keyless Entry
tilt
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Upholstery: Cloth
Front air conditioning
Rear
3
MP3 Playback
2
6
8
Rear door type: Liftgate
Braking Assist
door pockets
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Conversation mirror
4
Radio: AM/FM
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
In-Dash CD: 6 disc
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Wheels: alloy
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Center differential: mechanical
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Auxiliary audio input: MP3
Liftgate window: fixed
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Grille color: chrome
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close
Rear seatbelts: center 3-point
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Antenna type: mast
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Power outlet(s): 12V
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Front air conditioning zones: single
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Window trim: chrome
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Total speakers: 6
Rear brake width: 0.4
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.0
4WD type: on demand
Mirror color: black
Door handle color: black
Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release
Storage: accessory hook
Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru
Front brake width: 1.1
Gauges color: white illuminated
Front brake diameter: 11.7
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 20 mm
Watts: 160
Rear brake diameter: 12.0
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 19 mm
Steering ratio: 15.7
Axle ratio: 4.50
Headlights: halogen
Window defogger: rear
Tire fill alert
reclining
maintenance due
audio security system
with washer
low oil level
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
under seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.