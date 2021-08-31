2010 Honda CR-V

$14,991 + taxes & licensing 1 1 2 , 8 2 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Royal Blue Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # P1167

Mileage 112,829 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Power Interior Cruise Control Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Air filtration Convenience Keyless Entry tilt External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Privacy Glass Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Seating Upholstery: Cloth Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Rear 3 MP3 Playback 2 6 8 Rear door type: Liftgate Braking Assist door pockets speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Conversation mirror 4 Radio: AM/FM range Rear Brake Type: Disc Multi-function display Front Suspension Classification: Independent One-Touch Windows: 1 ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket In-Dash CD: 6 disc Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Wheels: alloy Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Center differential: mechanical Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Auxiliary audio input: MP3 Liftgate window: fixed Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Grille color: chrome Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close Rear seatbelts: center 3-point Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Antenna type: mast Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining Front wipers: variable intermittent Power outlet(s): 12V Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Front air conditioning zones: single Driver seat manual adjustments: height Seatbelt warning sensor: front Window trim: chrome Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Total speakers: 6 Rear brake width: 0.4 Turns lock-to-lock: 3.0 4WD type: on demand Mirror color: black Door handle color: black Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release Storage: accessory hook Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru Front brake width: 1.1 Gauges color: white illuminated Front brake diameter: 11.7 Front stabilizer bar: diameter 20 mm Watts: 160 Rear brake diameter: 12.0 Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 19 mm Steering ratio: 15.7 Axle ratio: 4.50 Headlights: halogen Window defogger: rear Tire fill alert reclining maintenance due audio security system with washer low oil level cargo tie-down anchors and hooks under seat

