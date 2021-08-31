+ taxes & licensing
Certified 2010 Honda CR-V EX comes priced to sell. It is sleek and refined as it offers a mix of practicality, comfort, usability, fuel economy, driver involvement, and reliability. Its 180-horsepower, 2.4L engine paired with A 5 speed 2WD automatic transmission provides exceptionally smooth acceleration and improved fuel economy. The CR-V is very roomy, With space to accommodate five adults rather comfortably. The back seat is split into two sections and fold down to A completely flat cargo floor. This EX model offers heated seats, Power mirrors, Heated mirrors, Remote key-less power door locks, AM/CD/MP3, Auxiliary audio USB port with external media control, Sunroof and much more. If you're in the market for such a family vehicle, the 2010 Honda CR-V EX needs to be on your test-drive list.
Call us at 204.668.6000 or Toll Free 1.888.553.9213 to book an appointment for test drive today! We deal with all banks and credit institutions to find our clients the best possible interest rate. No credit or Bad credit!.
Get offer @ https://www.citicarcanada.com/apply-financing/
*CITICAR CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES COME WITH A GOVERNMENT SAFETY, FRESH OIL CHANGE & A LIMITED 6 MONTH or 10000KM POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY ( Engine, transmission, differential, timing belt/chain, internally lubricating parts, electrical (starter/alternator), towing, roadside assistance and breakdown away from home!! INQUIRE TO UPGRADE YOUR WARRANTY*
