2010 Honda CR-V

188,000 KM

Details

$10,998

+ tax & licensing
$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

Citicar Canada

1-888-553-9213

2010 Honda CR-V

2010 Honda CR-V

EX*ACCIDENT FREE*SUNROOF*HEATED SEATS*

2010 Honda CR-V

EX*ACCIDENT FREE*SUNROOF*HEATED SEATS*

Citicar Canada

1504 Regent Avenue West, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B4

1-888-553-9213

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

188,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7656376
  Stock #: CCI00023
  VIN: 5J6RE3H54AL800756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # CCI00023
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified 2010 Honda CR-V EX comes priced to sell. It is sleek and refined as it offers a mix of practicality, comfort, usability, fuel economy, driver involvement, and reliability. Its 180-horsepower, 2.4L engine paired with A 5 speed 2WD automatic transmission provides exceptionally smooth acceleration and improved fuel economy. The CR-V is very roomy, With space to accommodate five adults rather comfortably. The back seat is split into two sections and fold down to A completely flat cargo floor. This EX model offers heated seats, Power mirrors, Heated mirrors, Remote key-less power door locks, AM/CD/MP3, Auxiliary audio USB port with external media control, Sunroof and much more. If you're in the market for such a family vehicle, the 2010 Honda CR-V EX needs to be on your test-drive list.

Call us at 204.668.6000 or Toll Free 1.888.553.9213 to book an appointment for test drive today! We deal with all banks and credit institutions to find our clients the best possible interest rate. No credit or Bad credit!.

Get offer @ https://www.citicarcanada.com/apply-financing/

*CITICAR CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES COME WITH A GOVERNMENT SAFETY, FRESH OIL CHANGE & A LIMITED 6 MONTH or 10000KM POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY ( Engine, transmission, differential, timing belt/chain, internally lubricating parts, electrical (starter/alternator), towing, roadside assistance and breakdown away from home!! INQUIRE TO UPGRADE YOUR WARRANTY*

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Citicar Canada

Citicar Canada

1504 Regent Avenue West, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B4

