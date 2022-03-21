Menu
2010 Honda CR-V

128,191 KM

Details Description Features

$15,937

+ tax & licensing
$15,937

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2010 Honda CR-V

2010 Honda CR-V

EX-L LEATHER | MOON ROOF | LOW KILOMETERS

2010 Honda CR-V

EX-L LEATHER | MOON ROOF | LOW KILOMETERS

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$15,937

+ taxes & licensing

128,191KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8759585
  Stock #: F4KV6E
  VIN: 5J6RE4H76AL812978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 128,191 KM

Vehicle Description

Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
MacPherson strut front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Real-Time 4-wheel drive
Drive-by-wire throttle
2.4L DOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control system, lock-up torque converter
Security System
Air Conditioning
tilt steering
Map Lights
rear window defogger
CENTRE CONSOLE
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Rear seat heater ducts
Front air conditioning
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Remote fuel filler door release
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
Outside temp indicator
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Maintenance Minder system
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
digital trip meter
(3) 12V pwr outlets
Tilt & telescoping steering column
Door-pocket storage bins
Ambient console lighting
Average fuel consumption indicator
Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder
Illuminated cargo compartment
Dual-deck cargo shelf
Dual-zone auto climate control w/air-filtration system
Upper & lower glove compartments
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Curtain Airbags
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Child-proof rear door locks
(3) rear 3-point seat belts
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
Front 3-point height adjustable seat belts -inc: pretensioners
Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
Rear intermittent wiper w/washer
Front & rear splash guards
Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature
Chrome grille inserts
Chrome tailgate garnish
P225/65R17 all-season tires
Privacy-tinted glass
Auto-on/off headlights
17" 5-spoke alloy wheels
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
5 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

