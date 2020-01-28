Menu
2010 Honda Fit

2010 Honda Fit

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 89,362KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4542750
  • Stock #: 0807
  • VIN: JHMGE8H58AS800807
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
2010 HONDA FIT LX; POWER STEERING, CLOTH SEATS in Winnipeg, MB

5 PASSENGER, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER STEERING, AIR CONDITIONING, DUAL AIR BAGS, POWER WINDOWS, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, HARD TOP, SEAT NONE, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT, HEATED MIRRORS, AM/FM/CD, POWER LOCKS, CLOTH SEATS, POWER MIRRORS
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!!
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit!
