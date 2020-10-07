Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Honda Odyssey

216,816 KM

Details Description Features

$5,220

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,220

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
2010 Honda Odyssey

2010 Honda Odyssey

SE As Traded*Local Vehicle*

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Honda Odyssey

SE As Traded*Local Vehicle*

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

  1. 6164199
  2. 6164199
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$5,220

+ taxes & licensing

216,816KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6164199
  • Stock #: F3PCF5
  • VIN: 5FNRL3H52AB506383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bali Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3PCF5
  • Mileage 216,816 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is complimentary as needed. The advertised price does not include tax
How the Birchwood Wholesale Direct Program benefits the consumer:
- Below market price with no reconditioning Costs.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety Report And Car Fax Report Provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
-Perfect For First Time Car Buyers, And Value Hunters
Public Offer Before Wholesale!

These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards.

**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold with our best price. There are NO negotiations**

NOTE: Vehicles are sold unfit for the road. Vehicles must be picked up by tow truck or flat bed. Valid tow receipt is required. Price does not include PST/GST.

Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
rear air conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Entertainment Package
Anti-Starter
16" Alloy Wheels
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
5 Spd Automatic Transmission
Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Power Sliding Doors
Rear Passenger Power Side Sliding Doors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent

2020 Kia Soul EX Ann...
 34,711 KM
$18,979 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Golf...
 54,334 KM
$16,794 + tax & lic
2014 Honda CR-V LX A...
 300,809 KM
$7,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-667-XXXX

(click to show)

204-667-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory