2010 Honda Pilot

EX-L w/RES

2010 Honda Pilot

EX-L w/RES

Location

Imports Pro

312 Nairn Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2L 0W9

204-298-0123

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 129,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4896927
  • VIN: 5FNYF4H66AB020323
Exterior Colour
Dark Cherry Pearl (Red)
Interior Colour
Grey (GR)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

--No Accident--DVD--Navigation--Rear Camera, 2010 Honda Pilot EX-L with all power options including Leather interior, Sunroof, Heated seats, Rear Entertainment DVD, Like new tires, and more. Safety certified. 1 Year Power train warranty included.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Brake Assist
  • Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
  • 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
  • Child-proof rear door locks
  • 2nd & 3rd row lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)
  • Side curtain airbags on all rows w/rollover sensor
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Roof Rails
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Integrated glass antenna
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • Pwr moonroof w/tilt
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
Seating
  • Rear seat heater ducts
Convenience
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
  • HomeLink universal garage door opener
  • Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
  • Multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-on/off
Security
  • Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Power Options
  • Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
  • Body-coloured heated folding pwr mirrors
Suspension
  • MacPherson strut front suspension
Powertrain
  • Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Comfort
  • Door-pocket storage bins
Additional Features
  • XM SATELLITE RADIO
  • 17" Alloy Wheels
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Overhead sunglass storage
  • outside temp display
  • Front & rear splash guards
  • Maintenance Minder system
  • Hill start assist
  • Drive-by-wire throttle
  • Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
  • Active front head restraints
  • Tilt & telescoping steering column
  • Ambient console lighting
  • Conversation mirror
  • P245/65R17 all-season tires
  • Dual front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
  • 2nd row folding centre armrest
  • T165/80/D17 compact spare tire
  • Tailgate w/lift-up glass hatch
  • Multifunctional centre console storage
  • Leather-wrapped IP-mounted shifter
  • 2nd row overhead map lights
  • 2nd & 3rd row 3-point seat belts
  • Active noise cancellation (ANC)
  • Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
  • Active control engine mount system (ACM)
  • 3.5L SOHC MPFI 24-valve i-VTEC V6 engine
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/trailing arms
  • Leather-trimmed heated front bucket seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat, driver pwr lumbar, 4-way pwr passenger seat
  • 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD & Grade Logic Control
  • HD automatic transmission cooler
  • Integrated trailer hitch w/trailer harness pre-wiring
  • Dual front dual-stage, dual-threshold airbags
  • Front 3-point seat belts -inc: automatic tensioning system, adjustable anchors
  • Cargo area -inc: cargo net, tie-down anchors, storage well
  • Variable Torque Management (VTM-4) 4-wheel drive system -inc: manual push-button locking rear differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

