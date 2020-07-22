2010 Hyundai Accent

Vehicle Features

Exterior Tinted Glass Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Compact Spare Tire Halogen Headlamps 2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers Front/rear floor mats Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Safety Fog Lamps Front/rear crumple zones Child safety rear door locks Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes Dual front air bags Emergency internal trunk release Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system Windows Rear Window Defroster Pwr sunroof Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering 12-volt pwr outlet Trim Body-colour front/rear bumpers Body-colour door handles 8-KPH bumpers Body-colour bodyside mouldings Black front grille w/chrome accents Seating Rear seat heater ducts 3-point seatbelts for all seating positions 60/40 split-folding rear bench seat Media / Nav / Comm Micro roof antenna Suspension MacPherson strut front suspension

Additional Features Energy-absorbing steering column Front/rear stabilizer bars 90-amp alternator Ignition immobilizer system (3) assist grips Air filter Dual sunvisors w/vanity mirrors Shift interlock system 1.6L DOHC MPI CVVT I4 engine Driver seat armrest Rear centre armrest w/cupholder Front centre console w/(2) cupholders Pwr window lock-out button Body side reinforcements Remote fuel door & trunk releases 55-amp-hr battery Rear torsion beam axle Illuminated glovebox Front/rear door pocket storage compartments Front seatback pocket Passenger occupancy sensor Front seatbelt force-limiters & pretensioners Eco indicator Body-colour pwr mirrors Dual side-impact airbags Anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD) Roof mounted front/rear side curtain airbags P195/55R15 all-season tires 15" x 5.5" alloy wheels Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, coolant temp, odometer, digital clock Pwr windows -inc: driver auto-down, pwr reserve Reclining heated front bucket seats -inc: driver multi adjustable seat, adjustable head restraints 4-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers, aux input jack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.