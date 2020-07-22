Menu
2010 Hyundai Accent

191,000 KM

$4,499

+ tax & licensing
$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

Famous Motors

204-222-1400

GLS

Location

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

191,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5650647
  VIN: KMHCN4AC3AU489997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Grey Pearl (Gray)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 191,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination for certified quality pre-owned domestic & imported vehicles at great prices.

GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $49.88 bi-weekly over 60 months at 6.99% OAC.

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Carfax Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400; CELL: Call/text (204)-807-1044

Vehicle Features

Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Compact Spare Tire
Halogen Headlamps
2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers
Front/rear floor mats
Front Wheel Drive
Fog Lamps
Front/rear crumple zones
Child safety rear door locks
Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes
Dual front air bags
Emergency internal trunk release
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Rear Window Defroster
Pwr sunroof
Pwr rack & pinion steering
12-volt pwr outlet
Body-colour front/rear bumpers
Body-colour door handles
8-KPH bumpers
Body-colour bodyside mouldings
Black front grille w/chrome accents
Rear seat heater ducts
3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat
Micro roof antenna
MacPherson strut front suspension
Energy-absorbing steering column
Front/rear stabilizer bars
90-amp alternator
Ignition immobilizer system
(3) assist grips
Air filter
Dual sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
Shift interlock system
1.6L DOHC MPI CVVT I4 engine
Driver seat armrest
Rear centre armrest w/cupholder
Front centre console w/(2) cupholders
Pwr window lock-out button
Body side reinforcements
Remote fuel door & trunk releases
55-amp-hr battery
Rear torsion beam axle
Illuminated glovebox
Front/rear door pocket storage compartments
Front seatback pocket
Passenger occupancy sensor
Front seatbelt force-limiters & pretensioners
Eco indicator
Body-colour pwr mirrors
Dual side-impact airbags
Anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Roof mounted front/rear side curtain airbags
P195/55R15 all-season tires
15" x 5.5" alloy wheels
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, coolant temp, odometer, digital clock
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto-down, pwr reserve
Reclining heated front bucket seats -inc: driver multi adjustable seat, adjustable head restraints
4-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers, aux input jack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Famous Motors

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

