2010 Hyundai Elantra

63,502 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2010 Hyundai Elantra

2010 Hyundai Elantra

GL w/Sport Heated Seats *Low KM

2010 Hyundai Elantra

GL w/Sport Heated Seats *Low KM

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

63,502KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5588631
  • Stock #: F3BBNM
  • VIN: KMHDU4BD3AU094006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbon Grey Mist Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,502 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, well kept ultra-low mileage 2010 Hyundai Elantra GL w/ sport package sedan!
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Spoiler
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
16" x 6.0" aluminum alloy wheels
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
4 Spd Automatic Transmission
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

