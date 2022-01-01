Menu
2010 Hyundai Elantra

151,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2010 Hyundai Elantra

2010 Hyundai Elantra

Touring GLS Remote Starter! New Tires! Great on Gas

2010 Hyundai Elantra

Touring GLS Remote Starter! New Tires! Great on Gas

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

151,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8120611
  • VIN: kmhdc8ae9au071298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats! Sunroof! New Tires! 2.0L LOW KM! Tough to find in such nice shape with low miles!!! Very Clean! Spacious Hatchback! with the things you look for in a gentley used car! This 2010 has all the things you need and want plus it Has Nice Tires, Was just safetied! Very Clean inside and out! 151,000km! Ac, Automatic, & more! Automatic Windows and locks!
Priced $7950.00 plus PST & GST No hidden fees
Safetied W/ Fresh oil change and a car history report on all our used vehicles!
204-488-3793
Text: 204-514-1461
DP9491
Instagram @westsidesale

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
4 Speed Automatic

