$9,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe
LIMITED
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe
LIMITED
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
220,000KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5NMSHDAG2AH351353
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 220,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Drives like new!, all wheel drive, very clean and beautifully equipped including power heated leather seats, panoramic sunroof and lots more!. safety certified, clean title rural Manitoba vehicle with a good service history including replacement motor. Safety certified and ready for its new owner. really good value at only $9950 plus taxes. call 204 488 3793 for # 9491
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Westside Sales
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe LIMITED 220,000 KM $9,950 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Soul 5dr Wgn Auto 2u 184,000 KM $8,950 + tax & lic
2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser LX 164,000 KM $7,950 + tax & lic
Email Westside Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
Call Dealer
204-488-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$9,950
+ taxes & licensing
Westside Sales
204-488-3793
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe