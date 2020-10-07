Menu
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

166,017 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

LIMITED

LIMITED

Location

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

166,017KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6009519
  • Stock #: 341123
  • VIN: 5NMSHDAG1AH341123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 341123
  • Mileage 166,017 KM

Vehicle Description

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)
Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.
Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy
Phone Number: (204)615-6979

Tags: Chevrolet | Dodge | GMC | Ford | Nissan | Lexus | Infiniti | Toyota | Buick | Honda | BMW | Mercedes | Jeep | Acura | Pontiac | RAM | Hyundai | Kia | Porsche |

Vehicle Features

Tinted Glass
Roof rack side rails
Brake Assist
Child safety rear door locks
Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC)
Roof mounted side curtain airbags for front & 2nd rows
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front seat mounted side impact airbags
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass -inc: HomeLink integrated transceiver
Lockable glove box
Bluetooth Capability
Pwr window lock-out button
Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
150-amp alternator
All-Wheel Drive
3.5L DOHC CVVT V6 engine
Heated pwr body-colour manual folding mirrors w/timer
Lower/upper anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Pwr tilt & slide glass sunroof
Pwr windows w/driver auto-down, illuminated switches
Silver accented instrumentation -inc: tachometer, coolant temp, odometer, trip odometer, clock
Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, charging system, door ajar, airbag (SRS), low fuel, brake, check engine, ABS, seat belt
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC, lock-up torque converter

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

