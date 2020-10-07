2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

Vehicle Features

Exterior Tinted Glass Roof rack side rails Safety Brake Assist Child safety rear door locks Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC) Roof mounted side curtain airbags for front & 2nd rows Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Windows rear window defogger Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Seating Front seat mounted side impact airbags Comfort Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass -inc: HomeLink integrated transceiver

Additional Features Lockable glove box Bluetooth Capability Pwr window lock-out button Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes 150-amp alternator All-Wheel Drive 3.5L DOHC CVVT V6 engine Heated pwr body-colour manual folding mirrors w/timer Lower/upper anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system Pwr tilt & slide glass sunroof Pwr windows w/driver auto-down, illuminated switches Silver accented instrumentation -inc: tachometer, coolant temp, odometer, trip odometer, clock Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, charging system, door ajar, airbag (SRS), low fuel, brake, check engine, ABS, seat belt 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC, lock-up torque converter

