Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

154,816 KM

Details Description Features

$7,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,997

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sale

$7,997

+ taxes & licensing

154,816KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6435646
  • Stock #: F3T6G4
  • VIN: 5NMSGDAG0AH374438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,816 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Trip Odometer
Clock
Front & Rear Floor Mats
(3) passenger assist grips
Silver accented instrumentation -inc: tachometer
ABS
seat belt
brake
rear window defogger
glove box
check engine
Pwr windows w/driver auto-down
60/40 split-fold 2nd row bench seat -inc: adjustable headrests
Armrest
coolant temp
low fuel
charging system
door ajar
Lockable glove box
odometer
(1) cargo area
(2) rear coat hangers
illuminated switches
Remote fuel door/hood release
Seatback pockets
Deluxe cut-pile carpeting
ignition
(2) rear console
Front centre console -inc: storage
Warning lights -inc: oil pressure
airbag (SRS)
Eco indicator
Woodgrain trim -inc: centre console
lower dash
upper door inserts
TGS surround
Cupholders -inc: (2) front centre console
(4) doors
12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (2) front
(1) rear of centre console
Integrated door armrests w/map pockets
Dual illuminated sunvisor mirrors w/visor extensions
Lighting -inc: (2) map
central dome
Leather-wrapped black shift knob
Cargo area under-floor storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2014 GMC Sierra 1500...
 127,615 KM
$30,971 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sedona LX
 152,191 KM
$15,991 + tax & lic
2019 Buick Enclave A...
 29,672 KM
$45,534 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory