2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Convenience Clock Front & Rear Floor Mats (3) passenger assist grips Silver accented instrumentation -inc: tachometer Safety ABS seat belt brake Windows rear window defogger Comfort glove box Powertrain check engine Power Options Pwr windows w/driver auto-down Seating 60/40 split-fold 2nd row bench seat -inc: adjustable headrests

Additional Features Armrest coolant temp low fuel charging system door ajar Lockable glove box odometer (1) cargo area (2) rear coat hangers illuminated switches Remote fuel door/hood release Seatback pockets Deluxe cut-pile carpeting ignition (2) rear console Front centre console -inc: storage Warning lights -inc: oil pressure airbag (SRS) Eco indicator Woodgrain trim -inc: centre console lower dash upper door inserts TGS surround Cupholders -inc: (2) front centre console (4) doors 12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (2) front (1) rear of centre console Integrated door armrests w/map pockets Dual illuminated sunvisor mirrors w/visor extensions Lighting -inc: (2) map central dome Leather-wrapped black shift knob Cargo area under-floor storage

