2010 Hyundai Sonata

$7,990 + taxes & licensing 1 0 0 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7429541

7429541 Stock #: 1773

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Beige

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 1773

Mileage 100,500 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Sun/Moonroof Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.