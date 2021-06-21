Menu
2010 Hyundai Sonata

100,500 KM

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Redwood Auto

204-421-7767

2010 Hyundai Sonata

Location

Redwood Auto

600 Redwood Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2W 1T2

204-421-7767

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

100,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7429541
  • Stock #: 1773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1773
  • Mileage 100,500 KM

Vehicle Description


NEW SAFETY

LEATHER

SUNROOF

HEATED SEATS

FOG LAMP

COMMAND STARTER

Clean Carproof No Rebuilt

Warranties and Financing available

asking $7990 or best offer

For more inquiries contact us at

Dealer permit # 4895


shop: 204-421-7767

Cell: 204-999-5858

Cell 204-930-3849


You can also visit our location at

600 Redwood Avenue

Winnipeg Mb

Our Working hours are

Monday to Saturday - 9AM6PM

Sunday- Closed

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

