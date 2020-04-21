Menu
2010 Hyundai Tucson

Limited

2010 Hyundai Tucson

Limited

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 144,326KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4892799
  • Stock #: 0906T
  • VIN: KM8JUCAC9AU043535
Exterior Colour
Kiwi Green Metallic (Green)
Interior Colour
Black (9P)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

JUST IN LOCAL TRADE IN THIS VEHICLE NEVER BEEN IN A ACCIDENT THIS VEHICLE WAS WELL TAKEN CARE OF HAS GREAT SERVICE HISTORY ALSO COMES WITH A FRESH MB SAFETY AND 200 POINT INSPECTION. THESE ARE GREAT VEHICLES FOR OUR WEATHER AND THEY ARE NICE TO DRIVE BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. COMES WITH A BRAND NEW COMMAND START AND NEW TIRES.

1 YEAR FREE WARRANTY FOR ASKING PRICE
ALL CREDIT IS WELCOME APPLY TODAY

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • 2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • Front seatback pockets
  • Remote hood/fuel door releases
  • Rear wiper w/washer
  • Carpeted front & rear floor mats
Safety
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Fog Lamps
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front/rear crumple zones
  • Child-safety rear door locks
  • Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
  • Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC)
  • Front/rear side curtain airbags w/rollover sensors
  • Driver/front passenger airbags -inc: occupant classification system (OCS)
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • Panoramic Sunroof
  • Rear Window Defroster
Seating
  • REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Digital clock
  • Roof-mounted antenna
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
  • Body-colour bumpers
Suspension
  • Independent multi-link rear suspension w/gas shock absorbers
Power Options
  • Pwr windows w/drivers auto-down
Additional Features
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • Locking glove box
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • (3) auxiliary pwr outlets
  • Hood buckling creases
  • (4) assist grips
  • Coat hanger
  • Shift interlock system
  • Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags
  • Storage Tray
  • Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/gas shock absorbers
  • Windshield wiper deicer
  • 3-point rear seatbelts for all positions
  • 2.4L DOHC MPI 16-valve CVVT I4 engine
  • Pwr motor driven engine RPM sensing rack & pinion steering
  • Body-colour rear spoiler
  • Bluetooth hands-free phone system
  • Front & rear door map pockets w/bottle holders
  • Rear seat bag hook
  • (6) Luggage net holders
  • Downhill brake control (DBC)
  • Hillstart assist control (HAC)
  • Body-side reinforcement
  • 3-point front seatbelts w/adjustable height shoulder belts -inc: pretensioners & load limiters
  • Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
  • 18" x 6.5" alloy wheels
  • P225/55HR18 tires
  • Black/body-colour grille -inc: chrome accents
  • Heated pwr body-colour mirrors -inc: integrated turn signals
  • Privacy glass -inc: rear/quarter/back
  • Deluxe door scuffs
  • Leather wrapped tilt/telescoping steering wheel
  • 60/40 split folding rear seat -inc: adjustable headrests, centre armrest w/dual cupholders
  • Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, coolant temp, trip odometer, speedometer, fuel level, odometer
  • Centre console -inc: storage, (2) cupholders
  • Driver/passenger sunvisors w/extension -inc: illuminated vanity mirrors, driver side ticket holder
  • Tinted glass -inc: windshield, front/rear/quarter/back
  • 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD), brake assist
  • 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC, lock-up torque converter
  • Trip computer -inc: distance to empty, average fuel consumption, average speed, elapsed time, instant fuel consumption
  • EZ lane change assist turn signals
  • AM/FM/XM/MP3 audio system w/CD player -inc: (6) speakers, iPod/USB/aux input jack
  • Lighting -inc: front map lights, fornt sunglass holder, cargo area, glove box, front door courtesy, dome
  • Dual zone automatic air conditioning w/air filter -inc: outside temp display, air ionizer
  • Solar control glass -inc: windshield, front doors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

