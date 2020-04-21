2010 Hyundai Tucson

Convenience Cruise Control

Automatic Headlights

Compact Spare Tire

2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers

Front seatback pockets

Remote hood/fuel door releases

Rear wiper w/washer

Carpeted front & rear floor mats Safety 4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Fog Lamps

Anti-Theft System

Front/rear crumple zones

Child-safety rear door locks

Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system

Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC)

Front/rear side curtain airbags w/rollover sensors

Driver/front passenger airbags -inc: occupant classification system (OCS) Powertrain All Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Windows Panoramic Sunroof

Rear Window Defroster Seating REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Digital clock

Roof-mounted antenna Trim Leather Wrapped Shift Knob

Body-colour bumpers Suspension Independent multi-link rear suspension w/gas shock absorbers Power Options Pwr windows w/drivers auto-down

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES

Locking glove box

Front/rear stabilizer bars

Energy absorbing steering column

(3) auxiliary pwr outlets

Hood buckling creases

(4) assist grips

Coat hanger

Shift interlock system

Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags

Storage Tray

Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/gas shock absorbers

Windshield wiper deicer

3-point rear seatbelts for all positions

2.4L DOHC MPI 16-valve CVVT I4 engine

Pwr motor driven engine RPM sensing rack & pinion steering

Body-colour rear spoiler

Bluetooth hands-free phone system

Front & rear door map pockets w/bottle holders

Rear seat bag hook

(6) Luggage net holders

Downhill brake control (DBC)

Hillstart assist control (HAC)

Body-side reinforcement

3-point front seatbelts w/adjustable height shoulder belts -inc: pretensioners & load limiters

Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass

18" x 6.5" alloy wheels

P225/55HR18 tires

Black/body-colour grille -inc: chrome accents

Heated pwr body-colour mirrors -inc: integrated turn signals

Privacy glass -inc: rear/quarter/back

Deluxe door scuffs

Leather wrapped tilt/telescoping steering wheel

60/40 split folding rear seat -inc: adjustable headrests, centre armrest w/dual cupholders

Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, coolant temp, trip odometer, speedometer, fuel level, odometer

Centre console -inc: storage, (2) cupholders

Driver/passenger sunvisors w/extension -inc: illuminated vanity mirrors, driver side ticket holder

Tinted glass -inc: windshield, front/rear/quarter/back

4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD), brake assist

6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC, lock-up torque converter

Trip computer -inc: distance to empty, average fuel consumption, average speed, elapsed time, instant fuel consumption

EZ lane change assist turn signals

AM/FM/XM/MP3 audio system w/CD player -inc: (6) speakers, iPod/USB/aux input jack

Lighting -inc: front map lights, fornt sunglass holder, cargo area, glove box, front door courtesy, dome

Dual zone automatic air conditioning w/air filter -inc: outside temp display, air ionizer

Solar control glass -inc: windshield, front doors

