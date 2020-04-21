2010 Hyundai Tucson

- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Automatic Headlights
- Compact Spare Tire
- 2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers
- Front seatback pockets
- Remote hood/fuel door releases
- Rear wiper w/washer
- Carpeted front & rear floor mats
- Safety
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Fog Lamps
- Anti-Theft System
- Front/rear crumple zones
- Child-safety rear door locks
- Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
- Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC)
- Front/rear side curtain airbags w/rollover sensors
- Driver/front passenger airbags -inc: occupant classification system (OCS)
- Powertrain
- All Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Windows
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Rear Window Defroster
- Seating
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Digital clock
- Roof-mounted antenna
- Trim
- Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
- Body-colour bumpers
- Suspension
- Independent multi-link rear suspension w/gas shock absorbers
- Power Options
- Pwr windows w/drivers auto-down
- Additional Features
- CHROME DOOR HANDLES
- Locking glove box
- Front/rear stabilizer bars
- Energy absorbing steering column
- (3) auxiliary pwr outlets
- Hood buckling creases
- (4) assist grips
- Coat hanger
- Shift interlock system
- Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags
- Storage Tray
- Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/gas shock absorbers
- Windshield wiper deicer
- 3-point rear seatbelts for all positions
- 2.4L DOHC MPI 16-valve CVVT I4 engine
- Pwr motor driven engine RPM sensing rack & pinion steering
- Body-colour rear spoiler
- Bluetooth hands-free phone system
- Front & rear door map pockets w/bottle holders
- Rear seat bag hook
- (6) Luggage net holders
- Downhill brake control (DBC)
- Hillstart assist control (HAC)
- Body-side reinforcement
- 3-point front seatbelts w/adjustable height shoulder belts -inc: pretensioners & load limiters
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
- 18" x 6.5" alloy wheels
- P225/55HR18 tires
- Black/body-colour grille -inc: chrome accents
- Heated pwr body-colour mirrors -inc: integrated turn signals
- Privacy glass -inc: rear/quarter/back
- Deluxe door scuffs
- Leather wrapped tilt/telescoping steering wheel
- 60/40 split folding rear seat -inc: adjustable headrests, centre armrest w/dual cupholders
- Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, coolant temp, trip odometer, speedometer, fuel level, odometer
- Centre console -inc: storage, (2) cupholders
- Driver/passenger sunvisors w/extension -inc: illuminated vanity mirrors, driver side ticket holder
- Tinted glass -inc: windshield, front/rear/quarter/back
- 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD), brake assist
- 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC, lock-up torque converter
- Trip computer -inc: distance to empty, average fuel consumption, average speed, elapsed time, instant fuel consumption
- EZ lane change assist turn signals
- AM/FM/XM/MP3 audio system w/CD player -inc: (6) speakers, iPod/USB/aux input jack
- Lighting -inc: front map lights, fornt sunglass holder, cargo area, glove box, front door courtesy, dome
- Dual zone automatic air conditioning w/air filter -inc: outside temp display, air ionizer
- Solar control glass -inc: windshield, front doors
