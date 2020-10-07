2010 Infiniti FX35

Vehicle Features

Exterior Rear Spoiler Halogen fog lights Windows Rear Privacy Glass Safety Front/rear crumple zones Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH) 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering w/variable assist Convenience Front/rear floor mats Intermittent rear wiper Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass & HomeLink universal garage door opener Suspension Independent multi-link rear suspension Independent double wishbone front suspension Powertrain 3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine Media / Nav / Comm In-glass diversity antenna Trim Dark chrome grille Security Anti-theft vehicle security alarm system w/hood & rear hatch sensor Comfort Overhead console w/dual map lights

Additional Features LED Tail lights XM SATELLITE RADIO Energy-absorbing steering column Front/rear stabilizer bars Rear window defroster w/timer Illuminated lockable glove box Rear door child safety locks Brake shift interlock Front/rear body-colour bumpers Hood buckling creases 4-wheel pwr vented disc brakes Bi-xenon high intensity discharge headlights w/auto on/off feature Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags Aluminum roof rails Rollover Sensor (2) front/(2) rear assist grips Chrome side window moulding Retained accessory pwr for windows & sunroof Side-door guard beams Pwr windows w/anti-pinch feature & front auto-up/down Illuminated entry/exit w/delayed fade-out Dual-zone automatic climate control w/air filter 18" x 8.0" 10-spoke aluminum-alloy wheels P265/60R18 all-season tires T175/90D18 temporary use spare tire Brushed body side mouldings Ultraviolet reducing windshield Electrical tailgate closure assist 60/40 split/folding rear bench seat w/recline function & folding centre armrest Black piano lacquer trim Leather-wrapped shift knob w/aluminum accent (1) front console & (2) rear cup holders Cargo cover & net Engine block heater w/installed cord ATESSA E-TS all-wheel drive w/snow mode Pwr folding heated body-colour pwr mirrors w/memory, reverse tilt-down, puddle lights Pwr tinted glass sliding moonroof w/sliding sunshade, one-touch open/close, anti-pinch feature Front/rear outboard height-adjustable active headrests, fixed rear centre headrest Instrumentation -inc: coolant temp, fuel level, speedometer, tachometer, dual digital trip odometers, analog clock Sun visors w/extensions, dual illuminated vanity mirrors Vehicle info system w/7.0" LCD screen -inc: trip computer, outside temp display, audio/HVAC controls, maintenance reminder 7-speed automatic transmission w/OD, gated shifter, manual shift mode, down shift rev matching Driver/front passenger advanced airbags w/occupancy sensor Front 3-point height-adjustable seatbelts w/pretensioners, rear 3-point outboard seatbelts

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.