2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee

189,300 KM

Details Description Features

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Famous Motors

204-222-1400

2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Location

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

189,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7600060
  • VIN: 1J4PR5GK1AC119310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 189,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Comes Fully Loaded with LEATHER SEATS/HEATED SEATS/SUNROOF/BACKUP CAMERA/PARKING SENSORS/REMOTE STARTER/CRUISE CONTROL AND MUCH MORE.

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $132.07 bi-weekly over 48 months at 6.99% OAC.

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Carfax Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400 or Cell: Call/Text (204) 807-1044

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Luggage Rack
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Adjustable Pedals
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Famous Motors

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

