Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Jeep Liberty

130,382 KM

Details Description Features

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

Contact Seller
2010 Jeep Liberty

2010 Jeep Liberty

Sport 4WD | NO ACCIDENTS |

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Jeep Liberty

Sport 4WD | NO ACCIDENTS |

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

Contact Seller

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

130,382KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6296280
  • Stock #: F3R2H8
  • VIN: 1J4PN2GK8AW101296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3R2H8
  • Mileage 130,382 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a cheap AWD SUV to get you around this winter season? Look no further!

This Local Trade 2010 Jeep Liberty Sport 4WD is powered by a PowerTech 3.7L V6 and 4-Speed Automatic Transmission. It's equipped with features such as Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Heated door mirrors, Power windows, Remote keyless entry and so much more.

This Jeep has low Low Average Kilometer and No Reported Accidents!


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
tilt steering
Floor mats
Power Outlet
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent

2010 Jeep Liberty Sp...
 130,382 KM
$10,990 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Sedona L | ...
 97,093 KM
$18,799 + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 70,361 KM
$26,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-6644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory