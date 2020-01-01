+ taxes & licensing
204-661-6644
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
204-661-6644
+ taxes & licensing
Looking for a cheap AWD SUV to get you around this winter season? Look no further!
This Local Trade 2010 Jeep Liberty Sport 4WD is powered by a PowerTech 3.7L V6 and 4-Speed Automatic Transmission. It's equipped with features such as Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Heated door mirrors, Power windows, Remote keyless entry and so much more.
This Jeep has low Low Average Kilometer and No Reported Accidents!
Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2