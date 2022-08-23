Menu
2010 Jeep Patriot

214,534 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

2010 Jeep Patriot

2010 Jeep Patriot

SPORT

2010 Jeep Patriot

SPORT

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

214,534KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8985613
  • Stock #: 230181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sunburst Orange Pearl
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 214,534 KM

Vehicle Description

2WD Sport Utility Vehicles, FWD 4dr Sport, 1-Speed CVT, Gas I4 2.0L/122

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front seat side-impact airbags
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
2.0L DOHC 16-VALVE I4 DUAL VVT ENGINE
16" X 6.5" STYLED STEEL WHEELS (STD)
P205/70R16 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
24D SPORT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.0L I4 engine continuously variable transaxle
CONTINUOUSLY VARIABLE TRANSAXLE II -inc: tip start
DARK SLATE GRAY CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
SUNBURST ORANGE PEARL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

