2010 Jeep Patriot
SPORT
214,534KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8985613
- Stock #: 230181
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sunburst Orange Pearl
- Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 214,534 KM
Vehicle Description
2WD Sport Utility Vehicles, FWD 4dr Sport, 1-Speed CVT, Gas I4 2.0L/122
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front seat side-impact airbags
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
2.0L DOHC 16-VALVE I4 DUAL VVT ENGINE
16" X 6.5" STYLED STEEL WHEELS (STD)
P205/70R16 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
24D SPORT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.0L I4 engine continuously variable transaxle
CONTINUOUSLY VARIABLE TRANSAXLE II -inc: tip start
DARK SLATE GRAY CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
SUNBURST ORANGE PEARL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
