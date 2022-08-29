Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Jeep Patriot

147,850 KM

Details Description Features

$2,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$2,900

+ taxes & licensing

St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

Contact Seller
2010 Jeep Patriot

2010 Jeep Patriot

North ***AS TRADED***

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Jeep Patriot

North ***AS TRADED***

Location

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

Contact Seller

$2,900

+ taxes & licensing

147,850KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9014566
  • Stock #: V-222601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Water Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,850 KM

Vehicle Description

*** PRICED TO CLEAR! *** Snag this 2010 Jeep Patriot North on the cheap from our St James Volkswagen Value Corner Collection. What is a value corner vehicle? At St James Volkswagen, we understand that some of our customers want a great bargain, and are willing to overlook a few imperfections to get one. Sometimes, they just need an inexpensive second car to run errands and fetch groceries. Maybe they need a car to start the kids driving adventures in. Or some are just looking for a simple, cheap means to get around. That's where our Value Corner comes in. Along with a Carfax report, all Value Corner vehicles come with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment, telling you what is good, what needs work, and what needs replacement (VEHICLE DOES NOT COME WITH A SAFETY). It's a lot like buying a private sale vehicle, without the hassle of arranging inspections and buying costly history reports. We do it for you and give you the straight goods so you can make an informed decision. Do you have a trusty mechanic that can fix it on the cheap? Great! Are you a do it your-selfer that can handle the work yourself? No Problem! You want to hunt down a bargain on repairs to go with your bargain ride? Be our guest! The choice is yours! All of our Value Corner prices include all fees; all you do is add the tax.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
DEEP WATER BLUE PEARL
2.4L DOHC 16-VALVE I4 DUAL VVT ENGINE (STD)
16" X 6.5" STYLED STEEL WHEELS (STD)
P205/70R16 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
CONTINUOUSLY VARIABLE TRANSAXLE II -inc: tip start
DARK SLATE GRAY CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: stain & odour resistant anti-static fabric
26E NORTH CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L I4 engine continuously variable transaxle 115-volt aux pwr outlet air cond body-colour door handles body-colour liftgate applique deep tint sunscreen glass driver seat height adjuster ...
SECURITY & CARGO CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: adjustable roof rail crossbars heated front seats auto-dimming rearview mirror remote start system security alarm soft tonneau cover front seat side-impact airbags tire pressure monitoring display unive...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From St James Volkswagen

2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 38,238 KM
$36,900 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 99,464 KM
$31,900 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Pass...
 154,350 KM
$13,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

Call Dealer

204-788-XXXX

(click to show)

204-788-1100

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory