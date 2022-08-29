$2,900+ tax & licensing
204-788-1100
2010 Jeep Patriot
North ***AS TRADED***
Location
St James Volkswagen
670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1
$2,900
- Listing ID: 9014566
- Stock #: V-222601
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Water Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 147,850 KM
Vehicle Description
*** PRICED TO CLEAR! *** Snag this 2010 Jeep Patriot North on the cheap from our St James Volkswagen Value Corner Collection. What is a value corner vehicle? At St James Volkswagen, we understand that some of our customers want a great bargain, and are willing to overlook a few imperfections to get one. Sometimes, they just need an inexpensive second car to run errands and fetch groceries. Maybe they need a car to start the kids driving adventures in. Or some are just looking for a simple, cheap means to get around. That's where our Value Corner comes in. Along with a Carfax report, all Value Corner vehicles come with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment, telling you what is good, what needs work, and what needs replacement (VEHICLE DOES NOT COME WITH A SAFETY). It's a lot like buying a private sale vehicle, without the hassle of arranging inspections and buying costly history reports. We do it for you and give you the straight goods so you can make an informed decision. Do you have a trusty mechanic that can fix it on the cheap? Great! Are you a do it your-selfer that can handle the work yourself? No Problem! You want to hunt down a bargain on repairs to go with your bargain ride? Be our guest! The choice is yours! All of our Value Corner prices include all fees; all you do is add the tax.
Vehicle Features
