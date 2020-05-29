Menu
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2010 Jeep Wrangler

2010 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

2010 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Winnipeg Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 118,433KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5181452
  • Stock #: LW259866A
  • VIN: 1J4BA5H18AL205575
Exterior Colour
Green
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Compare at $18539 - Our Price is just $17999!

New Arrival! This 2010 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in Winnipeg.

This SUV has 118,433 kms. It's green in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.winnipegdodge.com/apply-now



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $198.62 with $0 down for 48 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $20656 ). See dealer for details.

Thank you for giving THE NEW WINNIPEG DODGE the opportunity to earn your business! We strive to give the best car buying experience along with the most aggressive pricing in the car industry! If you have any questions on this particular vehicle or any other vehicle, please check out our website at winnipegdodge.com. For immediate assistance call one of our sales associates at 204-774-4444. We are located at 3965 Portage ave. Unit 90 in the POINTE WEST AUTOMALL.

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with The New Winnipeg Dodge.

Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Winnipeg. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Winnipeg Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

