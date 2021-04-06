Menu
2010 Jeep Wrangler

119,822 KM

Details Description Features

$21,214

+ tax & licensing
$21,214

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2010 Jeep Wrangler

2010 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

2010 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  2. 6841037
$21,214

+ taxes & licensing

119,822KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6841037
  • Stock #: F3WEP7
  • VIN: 1J4BA5H12AL116567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 119,822 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Power Steering
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Four Wheel Drive
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Roll Bar
Driver Side Airbag
18" x 7.5" satin silver painted aluminum wheels
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Audio Aux Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

