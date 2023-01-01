Menu
2010 Kia Forte

157,390 KM

Details Description Features

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

157,390KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10180626
  • Stock #: 10723.0
  • VIN: KNAFW4A3XA5159649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10723.0
  • Mileage 157,390 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Manitoba One Owner with no major accidents, Sunroof, heated leather seats, Alloy Wheels,  Cruise control, Power windows, Locks & Mirrors, A/C, Only 157,000 Km's, Very Clean & well maintained  Safety Certified and routine servicing have just been completed.  Drives beautifully, As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle.  Reasonably Priced at $9,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive.

Our no pressure sales staff would be happy to look after you.  So Why Buy at Westside Sales Ltd. ????   * 37 years in business with the same ownership   * All vehicles are freshly safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff   * The industry leading carproof history report comes with all of our vehicles.  * Our No Gimmick Pricing! ....just how we've always done business     * Westside Sales is not your standard used car dealership it is a dealership with standards.     While there are other dealership options we look forward to the opportunity to earn you as a customer. Come find out for yourself....  Westside Sales Ltd is located at 1461 Waverley Street between Chevrier and McGillivary. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    Come check out other great deals at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA  Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

