2010 Kia Rondo

116,500 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2010 Kia Rondo

2010 Kia Rondo

EX *As-Traded*

2010 Kia Rondo

EX *As-Traded*

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

116,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7768035
  • Stock #: F47E21
  • VIN: KNAHH8C81A7296874

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F47E21
  • Mileage 116,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Act quick and save!
This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is included. The advertised price does not include taxes.

How the Birchwood As-Traded Program benefits the consumer:
- Below market price.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety report and CarFax report provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
- Perfect for bargain hunters.

These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards for Retailing.

**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold at our best price. There are NO negotiations**
DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Rear Window Defroster
Front/rear floor mats
(2) front cupholders
Tilt Steering Wheel
Pollen/dust filter
Centre-stack rear seat ducts
Overhead sunglass holder
Anti-theft engine immobilizer
audio controls
Pwr windows w/driver auto down
Front/rear door map pocket
Extending sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Rear coat hook
Leather-wrapped gear shift knob
Front armrest w/storage
Illuminated ignition switch
Front map lamp
delay-out centre cabin & cargo lamps
Cargo net hooks
Front/rear assist grips
Front seat back pockets
Leather-wrapped steering wheel w/cruise
Eco-Minder
(2) front & (2) rear bottle holders
(1) front & (1) cargo area pwr outlets
Metallic painted door handles & centre fascia

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

