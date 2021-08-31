2010 Kia Rondo

$5,999 + taxes & licensing 1 1 6 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7768035

7768035 Stock #: F47E21

F47E21 VIN: KNAHH8C81A7296874

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Titanium Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F47E21

Mileage 116,500 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Rear Window Defroster Front/rear floor mats (2) front cupholders Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Pollen/dust filter Centre-stack rear seat ducts Overhead sunglass holder Mechanical Anti-theft engine immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm audio controls Power Options Pwr windows w/driver auto down Convenience Front/rear door map pocket Extending sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors Rear coat hook Trim Leather-wrapped gear shift knob Additional Features Front armrest w/storage Illuminated ignition switch Front map lamp delay-out centre cabin & cargo lamps Cargo net hooks Front/rear assist grips Front seat back pockets Leather-wrapped steering wheel w/cruise Eco-Minder (2) front & (2) rear bottle holders (1) front & (1) cargo area pwr outlets Metallic painted door handles & centre fascia

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.