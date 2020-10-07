Menu
2010 Kia Soul

116,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,986

+ tax & licensing
$9,986

+ taxes & licensing

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

204-941-9080

2010 Kia Soul

2010 Kia Soul

4U SX

2010 Kia Soul

4U SX

Location

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

204-941-9080

$9,986

+ taxes & licensing

116,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6045465
  VIN: KNDJT2A23A7112114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar (White)
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NICE CLEAN LOCAL TRADE IN!!! ONLY 116 000KMS!!! NICELY EQUIPPED!! AUTOMATIC ! SUNROOF! HEATED SEATS ! BACK UP CAMERA!! LOADED WITH OPTIONS!! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED!! BRAND NEW TIRES!! READY TO GO FOR $9,986 PLUS PST AND GST!! WARRANTY AND VARIOUS LEASING OPTIONS AVAILABLE OAC. VIEW |@ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED @ 1270 ARCHIBALD ST. ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 256 5232 OR 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Instrumentation w/tachometer & engine temp gauge
Front Wheel Drive
4-speed automatic transmission w/OD
2.0L DOHC MPI CVVT I4 engine
Side Curtain Airbags
4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes
Rearview Camera
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Rear child safety door locks
Ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
Electronic stability control w/traction control
Front 3-point height adjustable ELR seat belts w/pretensioners
Rear Window Defroster
Deep tinted privacy glass
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr windows w/driver auto down
Body-colour pwr heated mirrors
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Tiger nose designed radiator grille w/chrome coating
Clear-lens headlights
Front fog lights
Temporary spare tire w/steel wheel
Roof-mounted micro antenna
Independent McPherson strut front sport suspension
Coupled torsion beam rear sport suspension
60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: height adjustable headrests
Cargo Net
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Front stabilizer bar
90-amp alternator
Exterior temp display
Front/rear floormats
Impact-sensing door locks
48 amp/hr battery w/battery saver
Towing & lashing hook
Bluetooth hands-free link
Remote release fuel door
Air filter
Covered visor vanity mirrors w/extensions
Pwr tilt/sliding sunroof
Alloy sport pedals
Black side sill mouldings
Black door mouldings
Front fender garnish
Front variable intermittent windshield wipers
1-speed rear windshield wiper
Rear under-seat vents
(3) pwr outlets
Seat back storage pockets
Under-floor removable cargo tray
Cargo area tie-downs
Advanced front impact air bags -inc: passenger occupancy sensor
Front seat side impact airbags
Rear 3-point ELR seatbelts
P225/45R18 tires
Leather-wrapped 3-spoke tilt steering wheel w/audio controls
Metal finish trim
Rear mounted spoiler
Sirius satellite radio -inc: (3) month free trial subscription
Premium AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: auxiliary input jack, USB port, (6) speakers, external amplifier, cargo mounted subwoofer, centre dash-mounted speaker, front door speaker mood lamp w/adjustable settings
Roof-mounted satellite antenna
18" x 7.0" black machined alloy wheels
Front, rear & side skirt body kit
Two-tone tusk-style glossy sport bumpers
Front console w/(2) cupholders -inc: storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

