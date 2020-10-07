2010 Kia Soul

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Instrumentation w/tachometer & engine temp gauge Powertrain Front Wheel Drive 4-speed automatic transmission w/OD 2.0L DOHC MPI CVVT I4 engine Safety Side Curtain Airbags 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes Rearview Camera Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH) Rear child safety door locks Ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes Electronic stability control w/traction control Front 3-point height adjustable ELR seat belts w/pretensioners Windows Rear Window Defroster Deep tinted privacy glass Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr windows w/driver auto down Trim Body-colour pwr heated mirrors Leather-wrapped shift knob Tiger nose designed radiator grille w/chrome coating Exterior Clear-lens headlights Front fog lights Temporary spare tire w/steel wheel Media / Nav / Comm Roof-mounted micro antenna Suspension Independent McPherson strut front sport suspension Coupled torsion beam rear sport suspension Seating 60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: height adjustable headrests

Additional Features Cargo Net CHROME DOOR HANDLES Front stabilizer bar 90-amp alternator Exterior temp display Front/rear floormats Impact-sensing door locks 48 amp/hr battery w/battery saver Towing & lashing hook Bluetooth hands-free link Remote release fuel door Air filter Covered visor vanity mirrors w/extensions Pwr tilt/sliding sunroof Alloy sport pedals Black side sill mouldings Black door mouldings Front fender garnish Front variable intermittent windshield wipers 1-speed rear windshield wiper Rear under-seat vents (3) pwr outlets Seat back storage pockets Under-floor removable cargo tray Cargo area tie-downs Advanced front impact air bags -inc: passenger occupancy sensor Front seat side impact airbags Rear 3-point ELR seatbelts P225/45R18 tires Leather-wrapped 3-spoke tilt steering wheel w/audio controls Metal finish trim Rear mounted spoiler Sirius satellite radio -inc: (3) month free trial subscription Premium AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: auxiliary input jack, USB port, (6) speakers, external amplifier, cargo mounted subwoofer, centre dash-mounted speaker, front door speaker mood lamp w/adjustable settings Roof-mounted satellite antenna 18" x 7.0" black machined alloy wheels Front, rear & side skirt body kit Two-tone tusk-style glossy sport bumpers Front console w/(2) cupholders -inc: storage

