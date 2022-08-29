Menu
2010 Kia Soul

144,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2010 Kia Soul

2010 Kia Soul

4U

2010 Kia Soul

4U

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

144,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9177997
  • Stock #: 10583.0
  • VIN: KNDJT2A28A7059023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Manitoba One Owner  in very nice condition,  Low mileage and very well maintained and cared for. Sunroof, Heated seats and lots more! No major accidents. just safetied and serviced, ….Ready for its new owner, Fresh oil change &  Priced $8,950.00 plus PST & GST No hidden fees.  Call 204 488 3793 or text 204 514 1461 today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. 
Our no pressure sales staff would be happy to look after you.  So Why Buy at Westside Sales Ltd. ????   * 37 years in business with the same ownership   * All vehicles are freshly safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff   * The industry leading carproof history report comes with all of our vehicles.  * Our No Gimmick Pricing! ....just how we've always done business     * Westside Sales is not your standard used car dealership it is a dealership with standards.     While there are other dealership options we look forward to the opportunity to earn you as a customer. Come find out for yourself....  Westside Sales Ltd is located at 1461 Waverley Street between Chevrier and McGillvary. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    Come check out other great deals at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA  Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out oand instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Sunroof / Moonroof
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

