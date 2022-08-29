2010 Kia Soul

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,950 + taxes & licensing 1 4 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9177997

9177997 Stock #: 10583.0

10583.0 VIN: KNDJT2A28A7059023

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Child Safety Locks Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

