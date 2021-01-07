Menu
2010 Land Rover LR2

104,735 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2010 Land Rover LR2

2010 Land Rover LR2

HSE

2010 Land Rover LR2

HSE

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

104,735KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6430302
  • Stock #: 2380
  • VIN: SALFR2BN4AH176873

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Storm Grey ()
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2380
  • Mileage 104,735 KM

Vehicle Description

+LOW KM! +PARKING SENSOR!
MCWilliam Auto Service

At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you the public! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. Trade-ins are also welcome.

You can FIND US at 155 Mcphillips St, winnipeg, MB / You can CALL US
@204-560-1234 sales- Ty @204-560-1231/ Sales@204-560-1232
*Price does not include PST GST. DEALER PERMIT #4611

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Heated Windshield
Compact spare tire w/steel wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Privacy Glass
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Front fog lamps
Rear fog lamps
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Cornering brake control (CBC)
4-wheel pwr ventilated disc brakes
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Front crumple zones
REAR PARK DISTANCE CONTROL
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Collapsible steering column
(4) cupholders
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Roll Stability Control
hill descent control (HDC)
Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Push-Button Start
4-channel 4-wheel all-terrain anti-lock brakes (ABS)
Intermittent rear window washer/wiper
Front/rear three-point seatbelts & head restraints
Height adjustable seatbelt anchors for all outboard seating positions
Child locks for rear doors/windows
LATCH (Lower Anchor & Tether for Children) system for child seat attachment
Front/rear side-impact door beams
"Convenience Close" for windows & sunroof that closes all w/one action
Automatic headlamps w/pwr washers
Rain sensing variable intermittent front windshield wipers w/heated washer jets
Dual-zone automatic climate control air-conditioning w/pollen filter & humidity sensor
(4) bottleholders
Active roll mitigation (ARM)
Emergency brakeforce distribution (EBD)
Body coloured rear spoiler
Terrain response system
Titanium finished door handles
Body coloured bibs & side sills
Cubby box w/sliding cover
Pwr side mirrors
Clear side repeater lenses
Front seat mounted thorax airbags
Collision-activated inertia switch to unlock doors, turn off fuel pump, activate hazard lamps
60/40 split folding heated rear seat -inc: dual folding armrests, rear centre headrest
8-way driver/6-way passenger pwr heated front bucket seats -inc: dual folding armrests
Pwr outlet in rear loadspace
Rear loadspace cover
Vehicle keyless entry
3.2L 24-valve VVT I6 engine
4-corner independent suspension
6-speed automatic Commandshift transmission
P235/55R19 tires
Permanent intelligent all-wheel drive
Pwr panoramic sunroof -inc: 1-touch open/close
Dark larrel wood finish interior trim
Front and rear carpeted floor mats
One-touch open/close pwr windows -inc: retained accessory pwr, anti-trap feature
Front driver & passenger airbags -inc: drivers knee bag, occupant detection system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

