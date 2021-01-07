2010 Land Rover LR2

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control Heated Windshield Compact spare tire w/steel wheel Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Windows rear window defogger Privacy Glass Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor System Front fog lamps Rear fog lamps Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Safety Cornering brake control (CBC) 4-wheel pwr ventilated disc brakes Front & rear side curtain airbags Front crumple zones

Additional Features REAR PARK DISTANCE CONTROL Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Collapsible steering column (4) cupholders Dual Vanity Mirrors Roll Stability Control hill descent control (HDC) Emergency Brake Assist (EBA) Front Seatbelt Pretensioners Push-Button Start 4-channel 4-wheel all-terrain anti-lock brakes (ABS) Intermittent rear window washer/wiper Front/rear three-point seatbelts & head restraints Height adjustable seatbelt anchors for all outboard seating positions Child locks for rear doors/windows LATCH (Lower Anchor & Tether for Children) system for child seat attachment Front/rear side-impact door beams "Convenience Close" for windows & sunroof that closes all w/one action Automatic headlamps w/pwr washers Rain sensing variable intermittent front windshield wipers w/heated washer jets Dual-zone automatic climate control air-conditioning w/pollen filter & humidity sensor (4) bottleholders Active roll mitigation (ARM) Emergency brakeforce distribution (EBD) Body coloured rear spoiler Terrain response system Titanium finished door handles Body coloured bibs & side sills Cubby box w/sliding cover Pwr side mirrors Clear side repeater lenses Front seat mounted thorax airbags Collision-activated inertia switch to unlock doors, turn off fuel pump, activate hazard lamps 60/40 split folding heated rear seat -inc: dual folding armrests, rear centre headrest 8-way driver/6-way passenger pwr heated front bucket seats -inc: dual folding armrests Pwr outlet in rear loadspace Rear loadspace cover Vehicle keyless entry 3.2L 24-valve VVT I6 engine 4-corner independent suspension 6-speed automatic Commandshift transmission P235/55R19 tires Permanent intelligent all-wheel drive Pwr panoramic sunroof -inc: 1-touch open/close Dark larrel wood finish interior trim Front and rear carpeted floor mats One-touch open/close pwr windows -inc: retained accessory pwr, anti-trap feature Front driver & passenger airbags -inc: drivers knee bag, occupant detection system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.