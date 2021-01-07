2010 Land Rover LR2

Convenience
Compact spare tire w/steel wheel
Exterior
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Power Options
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Safety
Cornering brake control (CBC)
4-wheel pwr ventilated disc brakes
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Additional Features
REAR PARK DISTANCE CONTROL
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Collapsible steering column
hill descent control (HDC)
Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
4-channel 4-wheel all-terrain anti-lock brakes (ABS)
Intermittent rear window washer/wiper
Front/rear three-point seatbelts & head restraints
Height adjustable seatbelt anchors for all outboard seating positions
Child locks for rear doors/windows
LATCH (Lower Anchor & Tether for Children) system for child seat attachment
Front/rear side-impact door beams
"Convenience Close" for windows & sunroof that closes all w/one action
Automatic headlamps w/pwr washers
Rain sensing variable intermittent front windshield wipers w/heated washer jets
Dual-zone automatic climate control air-conditioning w/pollen filter & humidity sensor
Active roll mitigation (ARM)
Emergency brakeforce distribution (EBD)
Body coloured rear spoiler
Titanium finished door handles
Body coloured bibs & side sills
Cubby box w/sliding cover
Clear side repeater lenses
Front seat mounted thorax airbags
Collision-activated inertia switch to unlock doors, turn off fuel pump, activate hazard lamps
60/40 split folding heated rear seat -inc: dual folding armrests, rear centre headrest
8-way driver/6-way passenger pwr heated front bucket seats -inc: dual folding armrests
Pwr outlet in rear loadspace
3.2L 24-valve VVT I6 engine
4-corner independent suspension
6-speed automatic Commandshift transmission
Permanent intelligent all-wheel drive
Pwr panoramic sunroof -inc: 1-touch open/close
Dark larrel wood finish interior trim
Front and rear carpeted floor mats
One-touch open/close pwr windows -inc: retained accessory pwr, anti-trap feature
Front driver & passenger airbags -inc: drivers knee bag, occupant detection system
