2010 Land Rover LR2

232,827 KM

$4,892

+ tax & licensing
$4,892

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2010 Land Rover LR2

2010 Land Rover LR2

HSE *Wholesale Direct - As-Traded*

2010 Land Rover LR2

HSE *Wholesale Direct - As-Traded*

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$4,892

+ taxes & licensing

232,827KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6726371
  • Stock #: F3W43W
  • VIN: SALFR2BN7AH170839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ipanema Sand Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3W43W
  • Mileage 232,827 KM

Vehicle Description

Public Offer Before Wholesale!
This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is included. The advertised price does not include taxes.

How the Birchwood Wholesale Direct Program benefits the consumer:
- Below market price.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety report and CarFax report provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
- Perfect for bargain hunters.

These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards for Retailing.

**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold at our best price. There are NO negotiations**

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
rear window defogger
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
(4) cupholders
Dual Vanity Mirrors
anti-trap feature
"Convenience Close" for windows & sunroof that closes all w/one action
Dual-zone automatic climate control air-conditioning w/pollen filter & humidity sensor
(4) bottleholders
Rear centre headrest
Cubby box w/sliding cover
8-way driver/6-way passenger pwr heated front bucket seats -inc: dual folding armrests
Pwr outlet in rear loadspace
Rear loadspace cover
Vehicle keyless entry
Dark larrel wood finish interior trim
19" sparkle silver alloy wheels
60/40 split folding heated rear seat -inc: dual folding armrests
One-touch open/close pwr windows -inc: retained accessory pwr

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

