2010 Land Rover Range Rover

Vehicle Features

Safety Full-Size Spare Tire Hill Descent Control Front/rear crumple zones Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front/rear fog lamps Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Front seatback storage pockets

Additional Features SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO Collapsible steering column Overhead sunglasses holder Speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering Front/rear door map pockets Roll Stability Control Rear centre armrest w/storage Dual visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors Permanent 4-wheel drive Front Seatbelt Pretensioners Electronic Parking Brake Integral class III trailer towing hitch receiver Supercharged unique suspension calibration Heated front windscreen Intermittent rear window washer/wiper Homelink system for garage doors & security gates Front/rear window defogger Dual glass-mounted antenna system Personal telephone integration system w/bluetooth technology Foldable/removable rear loadspace cover Front/rear three-point seatbelts & head restraints Height adjustable seatbelt anchors for all outboard seating positions Child locks for rear doors/windows LATCH (Lower Anchor & Tether for Children) system for child seat attachment Front/rear side-impact door beams Driver & front passenger knee bolsters Pwr ventilated front/rear disc brakes Deep-tinted rear windows Variable intermittent front rain sensing windshield wipers Cambridge leather on upper dashboard Whiplash protection system Electronic brakeforce distribution Electronically controlled infinitely variable locking centre differential Cornering brake control Puddle & footwell lights Dampened lower tailgate Pwr windows -inc: retained accessory pwr, one-touch open/close, anti-trap feature Voice control for navigation, audio, telephone Cupholders -inc: (3) front, (2) rear Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel filler door indicator, comprehensive message centre w/trip computer, analog clock 4-channel 4-wheel all-terrain anti-lock brakes Folding heated pwr mirrors Black Land Rover oval badges LED turn signal & brake lamp Pwr sunroof -inc: deep-tinted glass, retained accessory pwr, one-touch open/close, anti-trap feature 12.3" instrument screen w/virtual gauges On/off-road enhanced HDD navigation system -inc: touchscreen interface, voice activated features 2-speed electronic transfer gearbox -inc: shift-on-the-move capability 6-speed automatic CommandShift transmission w/OD -inc: normal/sport/manual shift modes Complimentary scheduled service Double-wishbone rear suspension -inc: gas filled shock absorbers, stabilizer bar Electronic throttle control & variable camshaft phasing MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: double-pivot lower arms, gas filled shock absorbers, stabilizer bar Monocoque integrated body/chassis -inc: (3) steel subframes 9-airbag supplemental restraint system (SRS) -inc: driver & dual-threshold front passenger front airbags, driver & front passenger side airbags, head protection airbags for front/rear outboard seating positions, knee airbag Collision-activated inertia switch -inc: unlock doors, turn off fuel pump, activate hazard lamps Automatic bi-xenon single-piece headlamps -inc: pwr washers, LED integrated turn signals 60/40 split folding heated rear seat -inc: adjustable head restraints & ski bag 255/55R19 tires 3-bar diamond mesh front grille 5.0L SMPI 32-valve V8 engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.