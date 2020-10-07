Menu
Location

Imports Pro

312 Nairn Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2L 0W9

204-298-0123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stornoway Grey (Silver)
  • Interior Colour Arabica ()
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

--Full sized--Luxury and Sporty--2010 Land Rover Range Rover HSE is fully loaded w/ all power options, Navigation, Rear View Camera, Sunroof, Leather interior, Front and rear Heated/Cooled seats, DVD entertainment system, Bluetooth, Cruise control, and more. Safety certified. 1 Year Power train warranty included.

Vehicle Features

Full-Size Spare Tire
Hill Descent Control
Front/rear crumple zones
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front/rear fog lamps
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front seatback storage pockets
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO
Collapsible steering column
Overhead sunglasses holder
Speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Front/rear door map pockets
Roll Stability Control
Rear centre armrest w/storage
Dual visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Permanent 4-wheel drive
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic Parking Brake
Integral class III trailer towing hitch receiver
Supercharged unique suspension calibration
Heated front windscreen
Intermittent rear window washer/wiper
Homelink system for garage doors & security gates
Front/rear window defogger
Dual glass-mounted antenna system
Personal telephone integration system w/bluetooth technology
Foldable/removable rear loadspace cover
Front/rear three-point seatbelts & head restraints
Height adjustable seatbelt anchors for all outboard seating positions
Child locks for rear doors/windows
LATCH (Lower Anchor & Tether for Children) system for child seat attachment
Front/rear side-impact door beams
Driver & front passenger knee bolsters
Pwr ventilated front/rear disc brakes
Deep-tinted rear windows
Variable intermittent front rain sensing windshield wipers
Cambridge leather on upper dashboard
Whiplash protection system
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Electronically controlled infinitely variable locking centre differential
Cornering brake control
Puddle & footwell lights
Dampened lower tailgate
Pwr windows -inc: retained accessory pwr, one-touch open/close, anti-trap feature
Voice control for navigation, audio, telephone
Cupholders -inc: (3) front, (2) rear
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel filler door indicator, comprehensive message centre w/trip computer, analog clock
4-channel 4-wheel all-terrain anti-lock brakes
Folding heated pwr mirrors
Black Land Rover oval badges
LED turn signal & brake lamp
Pwr sunroof -inc: deep-tinted glass, retained accessory pwr, one-touch open/close, anti-trap feature
12.3" instrument screen w/virtual gauges
On/off-road enhanced HDD navigation system -inc: touchscreen interface, voice activated features
2-speed electronic transfer gearbox -inc: shift-on-the-move capability
6-speed automatic CommandShift transmission w/OD -inc: normal/sport/manual shift modes
Complimentary scheduled service
Double-wishbone rear suspension -inc: gas filled shock absorbers, stabilizer bar
Electronic throttle control & variable camshaft phasing
MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: double-pivot lower arms, gas filled shock absorbers, stabilizer bar
Monocoque integrated body/chassis -inc: (3) steel subframes
9-airbag supplemental restraint system (SRS) -inc: driver & dual-threshold front passenger front airbags, driver & front passenger side airbags, head protection airbags for front/rear outboard seating positions, knee airbag
Collision-activated inertia switch -inc: unlock doors, turn off fuel pump, activate hazard lamps
Automatic bi-xenon single-piece headlamps -inc: pwr washers, LED integrated turn signals
60/40 split folding heated rear seat -inc: adjustable head restraints & ski bag
255/55R19 tires
3-bar diamond mesh front grille
5.0L SMPI 32-valve V8 engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

