--Full sized--Luxury and Sporty--2010 Land Rover Range Rover HSE is fully loaded w/ all power options, Navigation, Rear View Camera, Sunroof, Leather interior, Front and rear Heated/Cooled seats, DVD entertainment system, Bluetooth, Cruise control, and more. Safety certified. 1 Year Power train warranty included.
Vehicle Features
Full-Size Spare Tire
Hill Descent Control
Front/rear crumple zones
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front/rear fog lamps
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front seatback storage pockets
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO
Collapsible steering column
Overhead sunglasses holder
Speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Front/rear door map pockets
Roll Stability Control
Rear centre armrest w/storage
Dual visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Permanent 4-wheel drive
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic Parking Brake
Integral class III trailer towing hitch receiver
Supercharged unique suspension calibration
Heated front windscreen
Intermittent rear window washer/wiper
Homelink system for garage doors & security gates
Front/rear window defogger
Dual glass-mounted antenna system
Personal telephone integration system w/bluetooth technology
Foldable/removable rear loadspace cover
Front/rear three-point seatbelts & head restraints
Height adjustable seatbelt anchors for all outboard seating positions
Child locks for rear doors/windows
LATCH (Lower Anchor & Tether for Children) system for child seat attachment
Front/rear side-impact door beams
Driver & front passenger knee bolsters
Pwr ventilated front/rear disc brakes
Deep-tinted rear windows
Variable intermittent front rain sensing windshield wipers
Cambridge leather on upper dashboard
Whiplash protection system
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Electronically controlled infinitely variable locking centre differential
Cornering brake control
Puddle & footwell lights
Dampened lower tailgate
Pwr windows -inc: retained accessory pwr, one-touch open/close, anti-trap feature
Voice control for navigation, audio, telephone
Cupholders -inc: (3) front, (2) rear
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel filler door indicator, comprehensive message centre w/trip computer, analog clock
9-airbag supplemental restraint system (SRS) -inc: driver & dual-threshold front passenger front airbags, driver & front passenger side airbags, head protection airbags for front/rear outboard seating positions, knee airbag