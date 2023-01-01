Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Lexus RX 350

111,338 KM

Details Description Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

Contact Seller
2010 Lexus RX 350

2010 Lexus RX 350

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Lexus RX 350

Location

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

  1. 9588199
  2. 9588199
  3. 9588199
  4. 9588199
  5. 9588199
  6. 9588199
  7. 9588199
  8. 9588199
  9. 9588199
  10. 9588199
  11. 9588199
  12. 9588199
Contact Seller

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

111,338KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9588199
  • Stock #: 344803
  • VIN: 2T2BK1BA1AC044803

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 344803
  • Mileage 111,338 KM

Vehicle Description

High-Value Options:

  • Low Kilometers
  • Leather Heated Seats
  • AWD
  • Sunroof
  • Back-Up Camera

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)

Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.

Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858

Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy

Phone Number: (204) 615-6979

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Match Auto Market

2010 Lexus RX 350
111,338 KM
$21,999 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Journey L...
 136,115 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Rogue AW...
 94,541 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic

Email Match Auto Market

Match Auto Market

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

Call Dealer

204-615-XXXX

(click to show)

204-615-6979

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory