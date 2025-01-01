Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

212,384 KM

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GX

13188620

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GX

Location

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6

204-589-6047

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
212,384KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1SF1A1110722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 212,384 KM

Vehicle Description

🚗 2010 Mazda Mazda3 GX – $6,499 + tax
Mileage: 212,384 km

📍 Hiru Auto Sales & Service | 585 McGregor St, Winnipeg
📞 Call (431)-777-7528

ZOOM-ZOOM RELIABILITY – AFFORDABLE FUN TO DRIVE!

Looking for dependable, sporty transportation that fits your budget? This 2010 Mazda3 GX delivers legendary Mazda driving dynamics, excellent fuel economy, and proven reliability—perfect for budget-conscious drivers who love to drive.

Key Features:
✅ 2.0L 4-cylinder engine – Smooth power with excellent fuel efficiency
✅ 5-speed automatic transmission – Responsive, reliable shifting
✅ Sport-tuned handling – Mazda's legendary "Zoom-Zoom" driving feel
✅ Clean cloth interior – Comfortable seating for daily commuting
✅ Power windows, locks, mirrors – All convenience features
✅ A/C, cruise control – Highway comfort
✅ Striking Sky Blue finish – Eye-catching appearance
✅ Excellent fuel economy – Up to 35+ MPG highway

Perfect For:
💰 Budget-conscious buyers seeking reliable transportation
🚗 Daily commuters wanting fun, efficient driving
👨‍🎓 Students needing dependable, affordable wheels
🌍 First-time buyers seeking quality compact car
⛽ Anyone wanting to save on fuel costs

Why Hiru Auto?
✅ Third-party warranty & financing available
✅ Trusted Winnipeg dealer – Quality guaranteed

📞 Call (431)-777-7528 or visit 585 McGregor St today!
Affordable, reliable Mazda3s don't last—serious buyers only!

#Mazda3 #ZoomZoom #FuelEfficient #ReliableCar #AffordableTransportation #Winnipeg #HiruAuto #CompactCar #SkyBlue

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6

204-589-6047

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Hiru Auto Sales and Service

204-589-6047

2010 Mazda MAZDA3