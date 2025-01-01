$6,499+ taxes & licensing
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
4dr Sdn Auto GX
Location
Hiru Auto Sales and Service
585 McGregor Street, Winnipeg, MB R2W 4Y6
204-589-6047
Certified
$6,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 212,384 KM
Vehicle Description
🚗 2010 Mazda Mazda3 GX – $6,499 + tax
Mileage: 212,384 km
📍 Hiru Auto Sales & Service | 585 McGregor St, Winnipeg
📞 Call (431)-777-7528
ZOOM-ZOOM RELIABILITY – AFFORDABLE FUN TO DRIVE!
Looking for dependable, sporty transportation that fits your budget? This 2010 Mazda3 GX delivers legendary Mazda driving dynamics, excellent fuel economy, and proven reliability—perfect for budget-conscious drivers who love to drive.
Key Features:
✅ 2.0L 4-cylinder engine – Smooth power with excellent fuel efficiency
✅ 5-speed automatic transmission – Responsive, reliable shifting
✅ Sport-tuned handling – Mazda's legendary "Zoom-Zoom" driving feel
✅ Clean cloth interior – Comfortable seating for daily commuting
✅ Power windows, locks, mirrors – All convenience features
✅ A/C, cruise control – Highway comfort
✅ Striking Sky Blue finish – Eye-catching appearance
✅ Excellent fuel economy – Up to 35+ MPG highway
Perfect For:
💰 Budget-conscious buyers seeking reliable transportation
🚗 Daily commuters wanting fun, efficient driving
👨🎓 Students needing dependable, affordable wheels
🌍 First-time buyers seeking quality compact car
⛽ Anyone wanting to save on fuel costs
Why Hiru Auto?
✅ Third-party warranty & financing available
✅ Trusted Winnipeg dealer – Quality guaranteed
📞 Call (431)-777-7528 or visit 585 McGregor St today!
Affordable, reliable Mazda3s don't last—serious buyers only!
#Mazda3 #ZoomZoom #FuelEfficient #ReliableCar #AffordableTransportation #Winnipeg #HiruAuto #CompactCar #SkyBlue
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Hiru Auto Sales and Service
+ taxes & licensing
204-589-6047