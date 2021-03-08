2010 Mazda MAZDA3

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Emergency Trunk Release Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Exterior Spoiler Xenon Headlights Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player CD Changer Bluetooth Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features 17" Alloy Wheels Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire

