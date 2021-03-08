Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

124,246 KM

Details Description Features

$7,997

+ tax & licensing
$7,997

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GT Leather | Sunroof | Bluetooth | Heated Seats

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GT Leather | Sunroof | Bluetooth | Heated Seats

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$7,997

+ taxes & licensing

124,246KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6665864
  • Stock #: F3VE6D
  • VIN: JM1BL1S57A1269512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,246 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Mazda Mazda3 GT Base 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 6-Speed Manual FWD Black

6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Dual Climate Control, Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, MP3 decoder, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM 6-Disc In-Dash CD/MP3 Capability, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.

Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small Car

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report


Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Spoiler
Xenon Headlights
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
17" Alloy Wheels
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

