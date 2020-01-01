Menu
2010 Mazda SPORT

2010 Mazda SPORT

Location

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

  1. 4420059
$7,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4420059
  • VIN: JM1CR2W32A0374322
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
LOW LOW MILEAGE 2010 ACCIDENT FREE, LOCAL MAZDA 5! 4 CYL, AUTO, AM/FM/CD, CLIMATE, AC, ABS, ALARM AND KEYLESS ENTRY, INCLUDES REMOTE STARTER, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, LOTS OF ROOM! CLEAN TITLE, NO ACCIDENTS, LOCAL VAN SNCE NEW, WILL GO HOME WITH A FRESH SAFETY





******VALUE PRICED AT $7,991 +TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******

******VIEW AT 1601 NIAKWA RD. EAST******

******CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****



INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning zones: single, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Rear air conditioning zones: single, Rear air conditioning: independently controlled, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: jack, In-Dash CD: single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.8, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.0, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 11.9, Rear brake type: disc, Rear brake width: 0.4, Armrests: front center, Door trim: cloth, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Parking brake trim: urethane, Shift knob trim: urethane, Steering wheel trim: urethane, Assist handle: passenger side, Center console: front console with storage, Courtesy lights: console, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release, One-touch windows: 1, Power outlet(s): 12V front and rear, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Storage: accessory hook, Vanity mirrors: dual, Liftgate window: fixed, Rear door type: liftgate, Axle ratio: 4.39, Alternator: 110 amps, Door handle color: body-color, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: body-color, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Clock, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Gauges color: white illuminated, Trip odometer: 2, Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant, Headlights: halogen, Side mirror adjustments: power, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Safety brake pedal system, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: height, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat type: captains chairs, Third row headrests: adjustable, Third row seat folding, Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer, Power door locks, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 16.2, Turns lock-to-lock: 2.90, Front shock type: twin-tube gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheels: alloy, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Power windows: front, Rear wiper: fixed intermittent, Window defogger: rear
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Power Options
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Seating
  • Upholstery: Cloth
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Braking Assist
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Safety brake pedal system
  • Rear Brake Type: Disc
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • One-Touch Windows: 1
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Wheels: alloy
  • Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Floor mat material: carpet
  • Floor mats: front
  • Center console: front console with storage
  • Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
  • Reading lights: front
  • Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
  • Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
  • Seatbelt force limiters: front
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Spare tire size: temporary
  • Tire type: all season
  • Liftgate window: fixed
  • Door handle color: body-color
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Third row headrests: adjustable
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • In-Dash CD: single disc
  • Front struts: MacPherson
  • Front suspension type: lower control arms
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
  • Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
  • Antenna type: mast
  • Armrests: front center
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
  • Power windows: front
  • Front wipers: variable intermittent
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Front air conditioning zones: single
  • Driver seat manual adjustments: height
  • Rear air conditioning: independently controlled
  • Rear seat type: captains chairs
  • Auxiliary audio input: jack
  • Front brake diameter: 11.8
  • Rear brake diameter: 11.9
  • Courtesy lights: console
  • Turns lock-to-lock: 2.90
  • Third row seat folding
  • Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench
  • Total speakers: 6
  • Rear wiper: fixed intermittent
  • Rear brake width: 0.4
  • Door trim: cloth
  • Assist handle: passenger side
  • Vanity mirrors: dual
  • Front shock type: twin-tube gas
  • Rear air conditioning zones: single
  • Shift knob trim: urethane
  • Steering wheel trim: urethane
  • Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release
  • Storage: accessory hook
  • Power outlet(s): 12V front and rear
  • Trip odometer: 2
  • Gauges color: white illuminated
  • Steering ratio: 16.2
  • Front brake width: 1.0
  • Grille color: body-color
  • Headlights: halogen
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Parking brake trim: urethane
  • Alternator: 110 amps
  • Axle ratio: 4.39
  • Rearview mirror: manual day/night

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

