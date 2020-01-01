2010 Mazda SPORT

LOW LOW MILEAGE 2010 ACCIDENT FREE, LOCAL MAZDA 5! 4 CYL, AUTO, AM/FM/CD, CLIMATE, AC, ABS, ALARM AND KEYLESS ENTRY, INCLUDES REMOTE STARTER, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, LOTS OF ROOM! CLEAN TITLE, NO ACCIDENTS, LOCAL VAN SNCE NEW, WILL GO HOME WITH A FRESH SAFETY











******VALUE PRICED AT $7,991 +TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******



******VIEW AT 1601 NIAKWA RD. EAST******



******CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****







INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning zones: single, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Rear air conditioning zones: single, Rear air conditioning: independently controlled, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: jack, In-Dash CD: single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.8, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.0, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 11.9, Rear brake type: disc, Rear brake width: 0.4, Armrests: front center, Door trim: cloth, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Parking brake trim: urethane, Shift knob trim: urethane, Steering wheel trim: urethane, Assist handle: passenger side, Center console: front console with storage, Courtesy lights: console, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release, One-touch windows: 1, Power outlet(s): 12V front and rear, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Storage: accessory hook, Vanity mirrors: dual, Liftgate window: fixed, Rear door type: liftgate, Axle ratio: 4.39, Alternator: 110 amps, Door handle color: body-color, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: body-color, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Clock, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Gauges color: white illuminated, Trip odometer: 2, Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant, Headlights: halogen, Side mirror adjustments: power, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Safety brake pedal system, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: height, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat type: captains chairs, Third row headrests: adjustable, Third row seat folding, Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer, Power door locks, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 16.2, Turns lock-to-lock: 2.90, Front shock type: twin-tube gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheels: alloy, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Power windows: front, Rear wiper: fixed intermittent, Window defogger: rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.