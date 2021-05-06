2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Auto Save
2010 Mercedes - Benz C250 4Matic 127 000KM, AWD
**Clean Title**
**Manitoba Safety**
Features
Air Conditioning
Alloy Rims
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Cruise Control
Heated Seats - Driver and Passenger
Power Locks
Power Seats - Driver and Passenger
Power Steering
Power Windows
Traction Control
And More!
Asking $10999 + taxes
** Financing Available O.A.C**
** Warranty Available **
Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500
Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall
1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba
www.autosavewpg.com
Disclaimer: All information is believed to be accurate but is not warranted.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
