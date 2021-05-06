Menu
2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

127,000 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoSave Winnipeg

204-774-8900

2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn 2.5L 4MATIC

2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn 2.5L 4MATIC

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

204-774-8900

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

127,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7055996
  • Stock #: 3926
  • VIN: WDDGF8FB4AF372448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 3926
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto Save 


2010 Mercedes - Benz C250 4Matic 127 000KM, AWD 


**Clean Title**


**Manitoba Safety**


 


Features 


Air Conditioning 


Alloy Rims 


AM/FM Radio


Bluetooth 


Cruise Control 


Heated Seats - Driver and Passenger 


Power Locks 


Power Seats - Driver and Passenger


Power Steering 


Power Windows


Traction Control


 


And More!


 


Asking $10999 + taxes


** Financing Available O.A.C**


** Warranty Available **


 


Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500


Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall


1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba


www.autosavewpg.com


 


Disclaimer: All information is believed to be accurate but is not warranted. 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Cruise Control
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoSave Winnipeg

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

204-774-8900

