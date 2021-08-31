Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

154,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Amerikal Auto

204-990-5659

Contact Seller
2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E550 Coupe

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E550 Coupe

Location

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

  1. 8035825
  2. 8035825
  3. 8035825
  4. 8035825
  5. 8035825
  6. 8035825
  7. 8035825
  8. 8035825
  9. 8035825
  10. 8035825
  11. 8035825
  12. 8035825
  13. 8035825
  14. 8035825
  15. 8035825
Contact Seller

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

154,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8035825
  • VIN: WDDKJ7CB4AF002754

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 154,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AMERIKAL AUTO 3370 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES;

2010 MERCEDES BENZ E550 2 DOOR COUPE RWD FULLY LOADED 5.5L 8 CYLINDER 4 passenger with ONLY 85,500kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry (X2), PUSH TO START, heated leather seating, GPS/NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, FRONT SENSORS, REAR SENSORS, sunroof, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $11,999 + taxes. Dealer permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 3 month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, upto $3,000 per claim, and more.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Security System
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Amerikal Auto

2009 Honda Pilot EXL...
 155,500 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 ST Cre...
 185,500 KM
$23,999 + tax & lic
2014 BMW 3 Series 32...
 121,000 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic

Email Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

Call Dealer

204-990-XXXX

(click to show)

204-990-5659

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory