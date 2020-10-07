Menu
2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

183,239 KM

Details Description

$9,888

+ tax & licensing
$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

Gundhu Auto Sales

204-227-8028

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

4MATIC 4dr 3.5L Pwr Tailgate

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

4MATIC 4dr 3.5L Pwr Tailgate

Location

Gundhu Auto Sales

222 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J9

204-227-8028

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

183,239KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6045036
  Stock #: 3497
  • VIN: WDCGG8HB3AF329752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 3497
  • Mileage 183,239 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof--Heated Seats--Leather--Power Seats--Power Windows--Power Locks--Keyless Entry--
*(Price not include GST and PST) FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL OR TEXT AT 204-999-3592 OR 204-227-8028

As our valued customers you will receive this package at no cost with this vehicle

1) NO CHARGE Engine Light Diagnosis.
2) FREE Tire Rotation with any oil change
3) FREE fluid Top-Ups with any mechanical service.

We have wide selection of CAR’S, SUV’s, VAN’S and TRUCK’s always give us call for latest Stock information and pictures.
Dealer permit number #9917

Gundhu Auto is located on 222-Mcphillips Street, Winnipeg (just at corner of Pacific and Mcphillips Street) & our business hour are from Mon-Sat 9:00am to 6:00pm

Follow us on Facebook/Gundhu Auto Sales Ltd.
Financing available please call us for more information

All advertised to be true but not guaranteed

Gundhu auto is MPI Approved Manitoba Safety Inspection Station

Winter Tire Financing Available up to 4 years

We Do All Mechanical work here

Gundhu Auto Sales

Gundhu Auto Sales

222 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J9

204-227-8028

