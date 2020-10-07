Menu
2010 MINI Cooper

79,900 KM

Details

$4,900

+ tax & licensing
$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Pro

204-298-0123

Hardtop Classic

Hardtop Classic

Location

Imports Pro

312 Nairn Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2L 0W9

204-298-0123

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

79,900KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5898801
  VIN: WMWMF3C51ATZ25022

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chili Red (Red)
  • Interior Colour Carbon Black (K8E1)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 79,900 KM

Vehicle Description

--Clean Title--Fresh Trade in--Selling as is without safety--2010 Mini Cooper with only 79000 kms. Mechanically sound. Automatic transmission, all power options. some scratches on the body. Priced to sell.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Cornering brake control (CBC)
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Rear safety belts w/force limiters
Rear Window Defroster
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
Chrome grille w/chrome bars
Front seatback storage nets
Rear wiper w/washer
Halogen headlamps w/follow-me-home function
Black side air inlets
Fully integrated road safety technology (FIRST)
aux pwr outlet
Ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Rear roof spoiler
Driver/front passenger side thorax airbags
P175/65R15 all-season tires
Body-coloured roof
Bow-type chrome door handles
Chrome tailgate handle strip
Rear 50/50 split seat w/(2) adjustable head rests
Air conditioning w/micro filter
Side sun visor for driver
Front & rear advanced head protection system (AHPS)
Chrome headlamp and taillamp surrounds
Speed-sensitive intermittent wipers w/heated windshield washer jets
Driver & front passenger visors w/vanity mirrors -inc: slide covers
Ambience interior lighting -inc: (5) colour light switch function
15" x 5.5" 5-star spooler alloy wheels
Twin horns
Engine start/stop button
Pwr windows w/one-touch open/close on driver & passenger side
Fine white silver interior trim
MacPherson front suspension
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock
Centre console w/(2) front & (1) rear cupholders, multi-purpose storage
Instrumentation -inc: vehicle monitor system, outside temp display, digital speedometer, condition based service display, trip computer, clock
Tilt, telescoping steering wheel column
1.6L DOHC fully variable valve timing (MEV) 16-valve I4 engine
Single pipe right side exhaust system w/chrome tip
Speed-sensitive electronic pwr assist steering (EPAS)
Driver/front passenger frontal airbags -inc: SMART airbag deployment system, passenger occupant sensor
Front safety belts w/tensioners, force limiters

Imports Pro

Imports Pro

312 Nairn Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2L 0W9

204-298-XXXX

204-298-0123

