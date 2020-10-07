2010 MINI Cooper

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Safety Brake Assist Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) Cornering brake control (CBC) Anti-lock braking system (ABS) Rear safety belts w/force limiters Windows Rear Window Defroster Suspension Independent multi-link rear suspension Trim Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors Chrome grille w/chrome bars Seating Front seatback storage nets Convenience Rear wiper w/washer Halogen headlamps w/follow-me-home function

Additional Features Black side air inlets Fully integrated road safety technology (FIRST) aux pwr outlet Ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror Rear roof spoiler Driver/front passenger side thorax airbags P175/65R15 all-season tires Body-coloured roof Bow-type chrome door handles Chrome tailgate handle strip Rear 50/50 split seat w/(2) adjustable head rests Air conditioning w/micro filter Side sun visor for driver Front & rear advanced head protection system (AHPS) Chrome headlamp and taillamp surrounds Speed-sensitive intermittent wipers w/heated windshield washer jets Driver & front passenger visors w/vanity mirrors -inc: slide covers Ambience interior lighting -inc: (5) colour light switch function 15" x 5.5" 5-star spooler alloy wheels Twin horns Engine start/stop button Pwr windows w/one-touch open/close on driver & passenger side Fine white silver interior trim MacPherson front suspension Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock Centre console w/(2) front & (1) rear cupholders, multi-purpose storage Instrumentation -inc: vehicle monitor system, outside temp display, digital speedometer, condition based service display, trip computer, clock Tilt, telescoping steering wheel column 1.6L DOHC fully variable valve timing (MEV) 16-valve I4 engine Single pipe right side exhaust system w/chrome tip Speed-sensitive electronic pwr assist steering (EPAS) Driver/front passenger frontal airbags -inc: SMART airbag deployment system, passenger occupant sensor Front safety belts w/tensioners, force limiters

