--Clean Title--Fresh Trade in--Selling as is without safety--2010 Mini Cooper with only 79000 kms. Mechanically sound. Automatic transmission, all power options. some scratches on the body. Priced to sell.
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Cornering brake control (CBC)
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Rear safety belts w/force limiters
Rear Window Defroster
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
Chrome grille w/chrome bars
Front seatback storage nets
Rear wiper w/washer
Halogen headlamps w/follow-me-home function
Black side air inlets
Fully integrated road safety technology (FIRST)
aux pwr outlet
Ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Rear roof spoiler
Driver/front passenger side thorax airbags
P175/65R15 all-season tires
Body-coloured roof
Bow-type chrome door handles
Chrome tailgate handle strip
Rear 50/50 split seat w/(2) adjustable head rests
Air conditioning w/micro filter
Side sun visor for driver
Front & rear advanced head protection system (AHPS)