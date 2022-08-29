Menu
2010 Mitsubishi Outlander

223,000 KM

Details Description

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Famous Motors

204-222-1400

LS

LS

Location

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

223,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9296728
  • VIN: JA4JT3AX0AZ609802

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 223,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $121.92/bi-weekly over 60 months at 6.99% OAC.

Click here to get your pre-approval

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Car Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400; CELL: Call/text (204)-807-1044

APPLY FOR FINANCING HERE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

