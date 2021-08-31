Menu
2010 Nissan Altima

154,221 KM

Details Description Features

$9,992

+ tax & licensing
$9,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2010 Nissan Altima

2010 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

2010 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$9,992

+ taxes & licensing

154,221KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7866327
  • Stock #: F498E8
  • VIN: 1N4AL2EP2AC144409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour EBONY
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # F498E8
  • Mileage 154,221 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
Battery Saver
Independent multi-link rear suspension w/stabilizer bar
Pwr front vented & rear solid disc brakes
2.5L DOHC 16-valve I4 engine
Independent front strut suspension w/stabilizer bar
Electric pwr vehicle speed-sensitive rack & pinion steering
Dual chrome-tipped exhaust finishers
Compact Spare Tire
17" Alloy Wheels
P215/55R17 all-season tires
Projector beam headlights
Body color bumpers
Body color pwr mirrors
Body color door handles
UV reducing glass w/dark upper windshield band
Body-color front/rear splash guards
Flat blade speed-sensitive variable intermittent windshield wipers w/mist function
coin holder
Rear window defroster w/timer
Retained accessory pwr
Front door map pockets
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/lock
Front map lights
Rear coat hook
Vehicle security system
Tilt & telescopic steering column
Front assist grips
Overhead console w/sunglass holder
Front door bottle holders
Chrome interior door handles
Contoured reclining front bucket seats w/adjustable head restraints
Floor & trunk carpeting
Lockable Glove Compartment W/13 Liter Storage Capacity
Trip computer w/outside temp gauge
Dual 12V DC pwr points
Vehicle Info Display
Driver/passenger Seat Belt Warning Chime/light
Front console w/integral armrest, storage compartments
Dual bottle holders in center console
Speedometer, tachometer, coolant temp & fuel gauges
Warning lights -inc: door ajar, low fuel, low washer fluid
Interior courtesy lamps -inc: glove box, trunk
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Anti-lock braking system
Front seat active head restraints
Emergency inside trunk release
Energy absorbing steering column
Front & rear crumple zones
3-point seat belts in all seating positions
Front side-impact airbags
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Side-door guard beams
Zone body construction
ELR seat belt system for driver seating position
2.5 mph energy absorbing front/rear bumpers
ALR/ELR seat belt system for passenger seating positions
Child restraint upper anchors
Front/rear roof mounted side curtain airbags
In-glass diversity radio antenna

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

