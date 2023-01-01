Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Nissan Frontier

82,500 KM

Details Description Features

$14,786

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,786

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

Contact Seller
2010 Nissan Frontier

2010 Nissan Frontier

SE Low Kilometers | Local Vehicle | Saftied

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Nissan Frontier

SE Low Kilometers | Local Vehicle | Saftied

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 9747031
  2. 9747031
  3. 9747031
Contact Seller
Sale

$14,786

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
82,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9747031
  • Stock #: F4YHYE
  • VIN: 1N6AD0CU5AC437464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Radiant Silver
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # F4YHYE
  • Mileage 82,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front tow hook
Front Independent Suspension
Pwr 4-wheel vented disc brakes
Multi-leaf rear suspension
4.0L DOHC 24-valve V6 engine
Nissan engine cover

Safety

Traction Control
Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC)
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Side door guard beams
3-point seat belts for all seating positions
Front seat-mounted side impact airbags
Driver & front passenger dual stage airbags -inc: front passenger occupancy sensor
Roof-mounted curtain side impact airbags
(1) rear passenger top tether child restraint anchor
Active Brake Limited Slip (ABLS)
Front seat belts w/pretensioners, load limiters, adjustable upper anchors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Front Reading Lamps
Front Bucket Seats
Dome Light
Front air conditioning
Front map lights
(2) front/(2) rear cup holders
Coat hook
Chrome inside door handles
Front/rear door map pockets
(2) auxiliary pwr outlets
Reclining front bucket seats w/adjustable active head restraints
Fold-flat passenger seat
Forward facing rear jump seats w/flip-up seat cushions
2nd row LH removable under seat storage
Dual-level center console w/storage & armrest style lid
Dual glove box w/lower lockable glove box
(2) bottle holders
Driver/front passenger assist grips
Oil & volt gauges
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, trip meter, coolant temp
Reminders -inc: low fuel, fasten seat belts
Unique cloth seating surfaces

Exterior

tinted windows
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
CARGO LAMP
Privacy Glass
Chrome Rear Bumper
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Chrome Front Bumper
Tinted UV-reducing solar glass
Rear access doors
Detachable tailgate w/lock

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

2010 Nissan Frontier...
 82,500 KM
$14,786 + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-150 Lari...
 103,000 KM
$35,920 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 LARI...
 29,731 KM
$63,791 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory